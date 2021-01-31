CinemaScope: The Sholay connect: Johny Walker, Kishore Kumar and Ibne Safi

But the story actually doesn’t end there as the same sequence can also be traced back to one of the detective novels of the iconic author Ibne Safi, who had a huge reader-base in both India and Pakistan in the 1950s. His Urdu books translated in both Hindi and English have also been published by reputed publishing houses in India. In addition, Javed Akhtar himself admitted to be an ardent fan of the author, mentioning both his famous characters and magazine Jasoosi Duniya in his conversation with Nasreen Munni Kabir in the book titled Talking Films.

The similar sequence can be found in Ibne Safi’s novel Khaufnaak Imaarat, published around 1955. The key character in the novel, Imran, accidently meets the school friend of his father in a night club and then in order to get rid of him begins revealing his own objectionable habits of gambling, drinking and regular visits to courtesans as there in Sholay. The similarity was also pointed out by author Yasir Abbasi in one of his Facebook posts.

However, the major difference between these sequences and Sholay is that where Kishore, Johny and Imran are doing this intentionally to get rid of proposals or people, Amitabh is doing this unintentionally or mischievously as a friend who is actually there to convince Mausi for Veeru. And, this distinctive angle no doubt turns the famous scene into a much more enjoyable one in comparison.

In fact, such was the popularity of various sequences of the cult film that different EP records were released of its dialogues and the one with this famous scene had the description written as, “The merry marriage proposal leading to the ‘sooside’ act”.

(The writer is a critic-columnist, an explorer of cinema and author of ‘Did You Know’ series on Hindi films also active at bobbytalkscinema.com)