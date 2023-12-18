Christmas 2023: 11 Gifting Ideas To Surprise Your Loved Ones This Festive Season

Pic: Freepik

Fun with tequila

Anggel’s Share brings to Mumbai Tequila Rose, a revolutionary strawberry cream liquer. This extraordinary fusion suits every taste palate, whether sweet or fealess and even fun. It is the best gift this season.

Price: Rs 4,800 for 700ml (Mumbai)

Where: https://www.anggelsshare.com/

Glow this season

Get your hands on the Beauty by Bie illuminating face oil to glow in the festive season and for New Year’s too. The oil is known to boost skin health apart from fighting UV damage. Time to look you best.

Price: Rs 1,799 (10ml)

Where: https://beautybybie.com/

Go Ayurveda

Atulya, a rising Ayurveda and nature-oriented personal care brands, offers the Christmas gift box with five essential everyday personal care products. These products take care of your loved ones from head to toe.

Price: Rs 1,799

Where: https://myatulya.com/

At home with homeware

Chumbak, a home and lifestyle brand offers the a new homeware collection for the holiday season celebrations. It is in the holiday colours of reds, greens and navy and includes exclusive hand-painted dinnerware, table linen, and wooden serveware.

Price: Rs 995 onwards

Where: Acrosss 30+ Chumbak stores in India / www.chumbak.com / key marketplaces

Plan the year ahead

Kickstart 2024 with the distinct planners from Factor Notes. Organise the year easily as the planners includes things like vision board, improvement plans, monthly dividers and activities, wellness trackers, and more. You have seven designs to choose from.

Price: Rs 1,199 (planner), Rs 2,499 (happy hamper), Rs, 2,199 (mini hamper)

Where: factornotes.com

Well-crafted joy

Brune & Bareski brings to you special premium customisable Christmas gifting options that includes an array of luxurious leather goods and accessories. It includes leather wallets with matching belts, leather backpacks and duffle backs paired with leather gloves and more.

Price: on request

Where: www.voganow.com

Walk in style

Wear the best handcrafted footwear by Anaar which offers products that are comfortable, luxurious and one of a kind. Get their beautiful kitten pumps collection for Christmas or New Year’s. You feet deserve the best.

Price: as per product

Where: https://shopanaar.com/

Eat the festive cake

Mitali Vyas

The Baker’s Dozen offers special Christmas cake to celebrate the festive spirit. The delicious eggless chocolate fresh cupcakes contain Dutch-processed Belgian cocoa powder. You can also pick the eggless ginger breadman cookie that has the right crunch and sweetness. Enjoy the holidays with goodness of cake and cookies.

Price: Rs 349 (cupcakes); Rs 275 (cookie)

Where: 4, 13/B, Shakti Raj CHS, Pali Road, Near Gold’s Gym, Pali Hill, Bandra West, Mumbai

Dress in style

Dragon Hill offers men’s Christmas collection which sees style meet festive flair. You will see stylish knits and bold accessories. Celebrate the season with fashion that is class apart and with best craftmanship.

Price: as per shirts

Where: https://www. dragonhill.in/

The rug talk

A gift of luxurious rugs is a treat. LUXURIFY rugs has special rugs to give your loved ones this Christmas. They are beautiful blend of tradition and innovations in carpeting. Add to the cosiness of the festive spirit.

Price: Rs 5000 onwards

Where: https://luxurifyhome.com/

Celebrating with chocolate

Chocolates are the best festive gift. Get hold of the Christmas Wonder Bar by Paul & Mike. It combines all holiday and childhood memories in these milk chocolates. The best part is there are five gift hampers with merchandise every month for lucky ticket finders.

Price: Rs 250

Where: P&M Micro Café + Store and website