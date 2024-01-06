Bridge: Learn How To Play The Game As A Beginner In 2024

Pic: Freepik

It is that time of a new year when people make new resolutions and plans. I can suggest one such to all of you – learn Bridge in 2024! Today, I will tell you how and where one can make a start for learning this sport. Unlike the cricket coaching nets on open grounds, or a hockey or a football field, bridge learning activity lacks visibility, it being an indoor mind sport. Also, there are no full-fledged bridge academies run by retired bridge players. Essentially, it is taught by individuals directly to the students or such activity may happen under a banner and facilities of sports institutions like gymkhanas and clubs.

One thing that has worked as a great catalyst for the process of bridge learning is the advent of online learning. Online learning can also augment face to face learning. No doubt, that face to face learning is still a better module, but the ease and convenience that online learning offers cannot be undermined. American Contract Bridge League (ACBL) took the lead years back and thanks to Fred Gettleman, who created and presented a bridge learning programme called ‘Learn to Play Bridge’. Lot of text became available on internet which helped people read more and learn. I had mentioned about the ‘Bidding Systems’. ‘Bidding System’ charts and reading material is now available a plenty on the net.

But there lies a catch! This game is such that it cannot be grasped by just reading text & graphics. You need a teacher, and a guide to explain the basics. A teacher can explain and demonstrate various concepts and can answer learner’s queries, doubts on the spot. Otherwise, just plenty of information can even become detrimental because it can be confusing at times. Another aspect is that this game is best learnt in a group of at least four. More the merrier! Because bridge is a partnership game and four players make the quorum for playing bridge, and learning in a group helps in continuity after the basic learning is done and practise sessions start.

Here are a few initial steps for learning bridge:

Find out a bridge association in your city or in the state and write / call them. The Bridge Federation of India website is www.bfi.net.in

You may also visit a nearby gymkhana or a club and see if you can talk to a bridge secretary or a bridge player for inputs and information regarding learning.

If you know any active bridge player, he can lead you to a bridge teacher who you can contact for learning the game.

What does a learner need to bring to the table?

Time

Willingness to think

Regularity

Patience

Time: Bridge basics cannot be learnt in just a few sessions. Typically, approximately 14 sessions are needed, each of 90 minutes duration to complete the basic learning. Time investment is needed.

Willingness to think: Think of learning bridge only if you have willingness to think by using your mental faculties like memory, logical thinking and analytical ability. Thinking should not be a burden but instead, you need to enjoy the process. If you have this in you, you belong to this game.

Being regular: Attending the learning sessions regularly helps continuity and ease of learning. Learner needs to devote time to the learning schedule till the basic course is over.

Patience: Patience is a virtue, isn’t it? Learning bridge requires patience because this is a deep game. Everything cannot be taught and learned fast. It takes time to pick things and develop bridge thinking. This must be a gradual process and learner should keep his self-expectations reasonable, to start with. When you start progressing, the sky is the limit!

Age, gender, and economic status are no barriers! Anyone from a 10 year old onwards can learn bridge. The younger you learn the longer you enjoy.

Lastly, if you need any guidance and help regarding bridge learning, you may write to me at the email address mentioned below.

(The writer is a National Championships winner, advanced Life Master rank holder, and bridge teacher. You can reach out to him on arvindv22@gmail.com)