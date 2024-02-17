Bridge: Learn How Crucial Bidding Sequences Can Win A Game

Pic: Freepik

This was a memorable board from India Seniors Vs USA Seniors QF match at the 2022 World Championships. It was an edge of the seat drama. Just 3 points USA was ahead by when this very last board came up.

At this table, a very interesting bidding sequence happened (see bidding details). USA pair occupying N-S axis were multiple world champions Jeff Meckstroth and Zia Mahmood. The Indian expert duo was late Subrato Saha and Sukamal Das.

Read Also Bridge: Learn How To Play The Game From Casual To Competitive Level

Note the bids of double and redouble here. The double by South urged North to lead from his shortest and weakest suit (spades in this case), Sensing trouble with weak doubleton in spades, the redouble was bid by Sukamal to express ‘doubt ‘about staying in 3NT doubled contract. Subrato too rose to the occasion and did well to pull to 4D, which went just one down.

At the other table, after EW started 1N - 3C, Rajesh Dalal chipped in with 3S bid with South cards. Still, EW ended up in 3NT which disintegrated after spade lead, for down 4. Seven golden IMPs on the board saw India seniors pulling it off with four points win. Team India went on to win a silver medal.

(The writer is a National Championships winner, advanced Life Master rank holder, and bridge teacher. You can reach out to him on arvindv22@gmail.com)