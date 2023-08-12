Blah! in Mumbai combines the joy of leisure with a brunch experience

Scrumptious spread of various dishes |

Owners of Keish Hospitality — Niketa Sharma and Dilip Rawat — have collaborated with entrepreneurs Dhaval Udeshi, Nikita Harisinghani and Pawan Shahri of Chrome Hospitality to launch Blah! a Brunch Cafe & Bar, which combines the joy of leisure with a brunch experience, indoor-garden mood with private dining pockets. The menu is Meditteranean, Pan-Asian and Fusion India.

Jabbed with the idea of initiating a new-fangled concept in the bustling BKC, Blah! initiates a quirky mix of a casual and classic mood. Jostling among the skyscrapers, bang across the manicured lawns of Jio Garden, Blah! Opts to give its valued diners a slice of fantasy with alluring foliage, artistically curated furniture in cane and wood. It also includes a private dining room. We sensed the addition of playful swings at Blah! make it picture-worthy. The floor to ceiling glass windows let the sun wash the space with its summery glow while the evenings get converted into a fun zone pepped up with the boozy bar coming alive.

Lobster Mac & Cheese |

We were taken by surprise with the mix-n-match of cuisines as we bit into Mexican Mango Avocado Sushi Roll, Caesar Salad but with a tahini dressing besides the Beiruti Platter with a medley of flavours from this vibrant city. Have you ever tasted Smoked Chicken dimsum in Ramen Broth? You can do it here.

Black Forest Gateau Croissant |

From indulgent breakfast meals, pancakes and waffles, to egg delicacies, talented Chef Rahul Desai adds a wacky twirl to Eggs Benedict. It turned out to be a high-rise dish with a strip of springy muffin crowned with an attractively carved avocado and an egg with hollandaise speckled miso. Add to it a crunchy bacon, and you have all the umami sharpness one can imagine!

Cocktails |

A few more frills include the mix of dessert and savoury croissants, Baklava, Black Forest and the Raspberry croissant. The dimsums we tried came with perfect flavourings and the pizza had global zest with local ingredients. Their daily high-tea ritual adds playfulness to lazy afternoons with a platter of exotic breads and signature confectioneries.

Creamy Tomato Risotto with Buratta |

Blah! is positioned to house an artisanal cocktail bar. A look up the ceiling and we were visually treated to a spectacular mini-farm powered by grow lights for hanging herb planters. They have sprouting herbs like rosemary, basil, thyme and rocket leaves, that will eventually make their way into house cocktails, we are told. Call it Garden to Glass philosophy if it pleases you. Some of the sugar-free cocktails are Ruby Roots, Italian Affair, Harvest Moon, and more.

Dan Dan Noodles |

Blah! has altered the notion of brunch and casual dining, lending it a kink all its own. Here the line between food and aesthetics get masked behind the presentation of interesting food, its deliciousness and the spirit of the restaurant!

Average cost for two: Rs. 2000 (non-alcohol)

