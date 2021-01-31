Bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies: To invest or not to invest

Many in the industry expected the surge in cryptocurrency in 2021 as investors were looking at diversifying their investment options. The surge in adoption of crypto payments across sectors such as retail, banking, IT, and gaming, among others, will further amplify the demand for cryptocurrencies. “In 2021, we can expect a significant surge in investment banks embracing this ecosystem, payment service providers putting their trust and even large-scale investors investing in cryptocurrency. On the other hand, cryptocurrency is going to become the digital gold for millennial investors as more of them move towards alternative investment class and cryptocurrency, especially Bitcoin,” said Monark Modi, Founder and CEO, Bitex.

The value of Bitcoin is higher compared to other cryptocurrencies like Ethereum, Ethereum 2.0, Ripple, Litecoin, Bitcoin cash, XRP and others. The rise in value of Bitcoin has also helped the rise in value of other cryptocurrencies. “The increased seriousness instilled by Bitcoin among investors to seek a decentralised alternative asset has surged the demand for cryptocurrencies, such as Ethereum and Ripple amongst others.” Monark Modi said, “Collectively, we (Bitex) have global trading volumes of nearly USD 1.2 Million, of which Bitcoin constitutes 60 per cent of the volume.”

Better safe than sorry

Trading for cryptocurrency within the country’s borders is easier for Indian investors; cross-border transactions for them may not be that easy. One investor said, “The grey area in cross-border transactions in India has led to the purchases of cryptocurrencies at higher value whereas the sales value is not as per the other countries.”