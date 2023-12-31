Best Of 2023: From Crochet, Sarees To Sensual sheer, Designer Neeta Lulla Lists 6 Memorable Fashion Trends

Pic: Freepik

The year at its tail end saw a whirlwind of styles breezing through the fashion corridors. The year 2023 has indeed been a calendar of glam events and some really hot fashion trends to go bonkers over. The style icons from all over the planet created a huge rage both on the ramp and the red carpet, setting interesting fashion goals for crazy clotheshorses to watch out for. From global reinventions of classics to daring experimentation, the year was a testament to the dynamism and diversity of the fashion domain.

Here’s a checklist of trends that were big-time hits this year. See if your fashion sense was in sync with it or simply missed the mark within an inch.

Creative crochet tops

Harry Styles in a crocheted vest |

From delicate boho tops to bold swimwear, crochet in 2023 enhanced the traditional handcrafted art with a modern twist. Harry Styles channeled 70s vibes in a crocheted vest while Dua Lipa brought the texture to the red carpet in an awesome crocheted gown. In India, Ananya Panday and Tara Sutaria rocked the trend with playful crop tops and dresses. It is a revival of the erstwhile Edwardian romance of intricate detailing with a fun, spirited and bohemian flair.

Chic & cosy co-ords

Ranveer Singh in a funky patterned choice |

Reigning supreme in the fashion realm, the cool cats happily got clad in comfy co-ords wherever they went in 2023.

Alia Bhatt's floral-co-ord set, Kareena Kapoor's sequined ensemble, Rakul Preet Singh’s gold embellished co-ord number, and Sara Ali Khan’s beautiful co-ordinated set in gorgeous pastel pink undoubtedly stood out this year.

Men were also seen flaunting the style with much élan. Ranveer Singh took it to a new level with his flamboyant persona when he sported a funky patterned choice. Pulkit Samrat rocked in a blue co-ord set highlighted with a textured grid pattern.

Saree on ramp and red carpet

Zendaya in a Dior blue and golden sequined saree |

Saree exudes an aura of sensuality when wrapped around the body. The six-yard wonder sashayed onto the world stage, gracing runways and red carpets from New York to New Delhi. Zendaya’s stunning Dior blue and golden sequined saree at an Indian gala set pulses racing, while Gigi Hadid grabbed eyeballs in an ivory and gold, heavily embroidered drape. Back home, event the Gen Z like Suhana Khan, Janhvi Kapoor, and Disha Patani embraced the saree to prove its eternal elegance.

Age-defying denim

Kendall Jenner in a denim-on-denim look |

The ever classic denim that was a great fad in the 70s reimagined itself in 2023, taking cues of inspiration from the 80s trends. Over-sized jackets, deconstructed skirts and patchwork dresses caught everybody’s fancy. Kendall Jenner donned a denim-on-denim look, while Alia Bhatt sported a playful denim mini skirt. This trend celebrated sustainability and versatility, proving that denim never really goes out of style.

Sensual sheer

Khushi Kapoor in Manish Malhotra sheer black dress |

Layers whispered goodbye as sheer fabrics took centrestage. Rihanna dazzled in a barely-there mesh dress, while Deepika Padukone flaunted the trend with a delicate embroidered sheer saree. The Archies star Khushi Kapoor stunned in Manish Malhotra sheer black dress for an event. This provocative yet elegant drama on transparency redefined sexiness and pushed boundaries.

Cool cargo pants

Bella Hadid in olive green cargos |

This pair of loose-fitting casual trousers with large patch pockets halfway down each leg reinstates the utility and gender fluid character that once ruled the streets. It’s like the return of the native who is here to stay. Bella Hadid showed her swag in olive green cargos, while Priyanka Chopra Jonas kept it casual in a khaki variety. Ranveer Singh pulled it off with statement pockets, while Kiara Advani went for a sleek, tailored version to ace it. Functionality meets fashion in this trend.

