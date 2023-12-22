Beginner's Guide: 5 Things To Wear For The Marathon

Pis: Freepik

Getting on the health track is now becoming a reality. And marathons are becoming a part of the lives of those who have fallen in love with it. Yet many beginners are still uninformed regarding wearing the right things for a marathon. Chances are they will pick the wrong items or just be clueless. The good thing is you can always follow this guide to choose the right stuff to wear and ace the running.

Running shoes

Good running shoes matter when it comes to any running race. The right shoes will enable you to lessen any aches or pains and make running enjoyable over he long run. So when you visit a shoe store to pick the shoes, have a frank talk with the expert and tell them of your running experience and plans. The types of shoes include cushioned running shoes, stability running shoes, and motion control running shoes. Each comes with its unique plus points to suit a particular needs.

Read Also Mickey Mehta Writes About How To Keep Your Lungs Healthy

Right clothing

It can be a bit tricky since there are plenty out there. But one thing is for sure – the right attire will be an aid in your marathon session. Start with picking quality base layers which are supple moisture-absorbent clothes that ensure better air flow for the body. Avoid heavy garments. Try tailoring the outfits to suit your needs and the season. Opt for shorts or tights that suit you. Jackets can be an option in case of slightly rainy or cold weather. And the attire includes your clothes, gloves, socks, caps and undergarments. Women should opt for quality sports bras. Sports shorts are preferable. You have a range that will work for your body type and needs.

Sunscreen

Skincare should be a priority during the marathons. Applying good-quality sunscreen is essential to avoid UV rays damage, however early the marathon is. Pick up a sunscreen with a protection level of at least 15.

Fitness watches

Mackenzie Duncan

These days, a good fitness watch has facilities to keep track of distance, pace, timer and so on. A good fitness watch will help you keep track of your performance and help you improve in areas you think you like. It will ensure you can track your running during the actual race.

Accessories

Opt for accessories that ensure smooth running during marathons. These include a hydration vest, running belt, sunglasses or glasses, and water bottles. Figure out what is allowed during each marathon and pick these items up as per your requirements. Socks should be picked up as per the weather and absorption levels. The sunglasses/glasses will help keep your eyes safe from sun damage. Always opt for branded ones.

Running a marathon can be an exciting journey. If a first-timer, follow these tips to make this journey smooth.