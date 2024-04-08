Ashay Desai, Director, Culinary and F&B at Catering Collective Honoured As Top Hospitality Icon - Chef At The 5th Asia Food Congress

Catering Collective, part of K Hospitality, India’s largest privately held food and beverage organisation with a presence in India and overseas is thrilled to announce that its Culinary and Operations Head, Ashay Desai has been recognised as the Topmost Hospitality Icon - Chef at the prestigious 5th Asia Food Congress. This esteemed accolade underscores Desai's exceptional talent, dedication, and contributions to the culinary and hospitality industry.

As the culinary director for Catering Collective, Ashay aims to create unforgettable and bespoke culinary experiences for guests at events and celebrations of all kinds and sizes. Through meticulous attention to detail, a commitment to innovation, and a deep understanding of each client's vision, his goal is to establish the catering vertical as a benchmark of exceptional culinary craftsmanship and unparalleled service.

With the support of his powerhouse team, Ashay has served numerous social celebrations & catered to some stellar names in the industry. He has headed the curation for celebrations of well-known names like Amitabh Bachchan, Shah Rukh Khan, Kumar Mangalam Birla etc. On being the hospitality lounge partner at Anant Ambani’s pre-wedding event, his team put together a memorable experience for the VIP guests. The scale of the event and giving a consistently excellent service is what makes the difference. Serving a diverse clientele at an event like this has definitely been an excellent platform for Blue Sea to do what it does best.

“I’m deeply honoured to receive this prestigious recognition from the Asia Food Congress & Awards. It’s a testament to the hard work of our team at Catering Collective. Constant innovations are necessary to cater to the ever-evolving demands of the Indian wedding industry. It’s a pleasure to be acknowledged for the same," shared Ashay Desai, Director, Culinary and F&B, Catering Collective.

Adding to his plans for Catering Collective, “As you have one event to deliver the best of hospitality, innovation in catering becomes crucial to stand out and deliver a good experience. Sustainability and innovative curations will always be at the forefront of what the company is heading towards achieving,” Ashay said.

The 5th edition of the Asia Food Congress & Awards was created to redefine 'Good Food' as being tasty, authentic and responsible, recognized exceptional talents. The event brought together distinguished hospitality leaders nationwide, offering engaging roundtables, panel discussions, and networking opportunities that facilitated valuable connections and knowledge sharing.

About Catering Collective

Catering Collective, a part of K Hospitality, operates some of the finest luxury venues like Blue Sea and Palace Halls in Mumbai and now Araya Bagh in New Delhi and offers premium innovative and personalised culinary services by the award-winning Blue Sea Catering and Pavitra Catering. One of India’s foremost catering companies, Catering Collective serves over half a million guests across 3,500 events each year spread across destination weddings, social celebrations, and corporate functions across India and overseas, for some of the most notable celebrities, industrialists, brands and events.