Asha Bhosle And Navrasa: How The Veteran Singer Songs Convey The Nine Emotions

Asha Bhosle may be primarily associated with western songs and cabaret numbers, but for connoisseurs, her versatility is legendary. Here’s a selection of songs that showcase her ability to impeccably convey all the nine emotions that comprise the Navrasa in our scriptures.

Shringara (Love, beauty)

Sajna hai mujhe sajna ke liye (Saudagar, 1973)

Hasya (Laughter)

Haal kaisa hai janab ka? (Chalti Ka Naam Gaadi, 1958)

Karuna (Sorrow)

Kahin aag lage lag jaaye (Taal, 1999)

Veera (Courage)

Pyar karnewale pyar karte hai shaan se (Shaan, 1980)

Raudra (Anger)

Jab apne ho jaaye bewafaa toh dil toote (Souten, 1983)

Bhayanaka (Fear)

Mera naam hai Shabnam (Kati Patang, 1970)

Bibhatsa (Disgust)

Tasveer-e-mohabbat thi jismein (Sunghursh, 1968)

Adbutha (Wonder)

Aage bhi jaane na tu, peeche bhi jaane na tu (Waqt, 1965)

Shantha (Peace)

Hey rom rom mein basnewale Ram (Neelkamal, 1968)

