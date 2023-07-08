Actor Dan Dhanoa gives a glimpse of his art collection

Actor (Mard, 1985) and a former captain in the merchant navy, Dan Dhanoa now lives in a sprawling Chandigarh mansion which houses his incredible collection of artefacts and antiques.

Over the course of decades, Dhanoa has amassed a mini museum at his home, “Anchorage 42". Nestled amidst lush green foliage, the house's interiors showcase valuable artwork, porcelain vases, vintage furniture and nautical curios that Dhanoa has personally curated from every corner of the world.

We talk to Dan Dhanoa about how his interest in sculpture and creativity fueled what he terms his "obsession" for collecting objects d'art.

From acting in films to serious artefact collecting... that's quite a transition.

My obsession for collecting was influenced by my career, whether in acting or shipping, only so far as the availability of funds was concerned.

So how did you get drawn to collecting?

While studying in The Doon School, I was exposed to pottery, art, clay modelling, painting and sculpture. My teachers in school were known artists from Bengal and they inspired my interest in art and conscious creativity through the expression of the imagination. I won the "Best Sculptors" trophy at school.

At 17, I joined merchant shipping, and, from whatever I could afford as a cadet, I started buying artworks, curios, ceramic/porcelain plates and vases at street stalls, flea markets & antique fairs in the seaports my ship visited.

That explains the profusion of nautical-themed curios at your house, which you have named Anchorage 42.

Yes. I have had a 36-year career at sea, and have been a captain on large supertankers, so having shipping memorabilia is normal for a sailor’s home. I have picked up most of my nautical instruments from Chor Bazar, Mumbai -- a few vendors source them from Alang in Gujarat, which is the second largest scrapyard for ships in the world. Vintage maritime instruments and artefacts are highly collectable. The polished wooden panels and brass equipment like the steering station and wheel, telegraph and compass binnacle which one got to see on a ship's bridge have now been replaced by cheap plastics.

Which painters and which styles from the past and present fascinate you?

I'm more into abstraction and I have a reasonably large collection of art comprising of Indian traditional folk and tribal art, Indian modern & contemporary art (especially Bengal School of Art) & art from South-East Asian countries.

Tell us how you manage to accommodate your huge collection at your Chandigarh residence.

My 15,000 square feet residence has been designed by me & has a nautical-Mediterranean theme. It's furnished with restored vintage Art Deco furniture, all the walls are adorned with paintings and old porcelain decorative charger plates, while the cabinets and sideboards have beautiful European-Japanese-Chinese porcelain vases and other artefacts. There are also sculptures and marine artefacts. To share my collection and make it accessible for others to experience and enjoy, I have opened a homestay at my residence.

How does it feel to wake up in a veritable ‘museum’?

I just love waking up in my so-called museum. I come alive looking at it. All the art or artefacts in my collection have a story. I normally take my morning cup of tea walking around the house and checking which artefacts need to be dusted or which painting needs to be better displayed.

Does your wife Nandita help in curating the collection or does she respond to your junoon, with ‘Stop, enough!’

Hahaha. Nandita has little interest in all this. She recognises my madness for collecting, and has started to appreciate it now. Her only request is to leave our bedroom space alone... which I have done.

Give us a sense of the thrill you get from your collection.

I get charged if someone shows appreciation for my collection. I love discussing it with people who have a similar bent of mind as mine. Unfortunately, very few people are aware of the arts -- they see my Bengal art but have never heard of our Indian Masters like Abanindranath Tagore or Jamini Roy or Nandalal Bose. Most don't even know that Rabindranath Tagore painted. Similarly, most are not aware of the difference between vintage and new porcelain, and whether it’s European, Japanese or Chinese. I do make an attempt to educate them.

Is your art appreciation largely self-taught?

Exposure, interest, study, self-education, experience, etc. I would refer antique books and price guides earlier, but now I google for information. There are many fakes in the market, be it art or porcelain (especially Chinese) or artefacts made to look like antiques. It's very important to actually see, feel and handle a purchase to identify originals.

Transporting porcelain vases and figurines must be a challenge.

I remember buying expensive, large, fragile Lladro figurines in Gibraltar which I checked-in when flying back to India. I was so stressed, I had my fingers and legs crossed all through the journey. I was so relieved to see them arrive home in perfect condition.

Which is the oldest curio in your collection?

Either some large crystal vases which I brought back on my ship from Gdansk, Poland, or some cloisonne vases from Singapore.

How much money have you invested in this passion?

Lots. But when you are passionate about something, time and money don't figure.

Would you consider selling any artefact ever?

I’ve never bought anything with the idea of selling. Maybe if hard times come, I might be forced to sell.

Are you reverting to creating your own art?

Yes. I sculpt and design. I have just completed my latest venture, but as art is seen, I'll wait to show you till it’s complete.