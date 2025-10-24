‘Songs Of Character’ That Made Every Performance A Musical Highlight In Bollywood History

Iconic songs in Hindi films are usually associated with big-name stars from times immemorial. But a significant chunk is associated with character artistes as well. Take a Gaadi bula rahi hai (Dost) filmed on Abhi Bhattacharya, Husn ke lakhon rang (Johny Mera Naam) on Padma Khanna, Maar diya jaaye (Mera Gaon Mera Desh) on Laxmi Chhaya or even Bol baby bol (Meri Jung) filmed on Jaaved Jafferi. Hindi cinema has therefore given celebrated songs that even resonate (in original or re-created forms) with Gen Y and Gen Z.

Six actors lead this brigade, while many others across generations are known for one or more musical chartbusters. So can we call such tracks ‘songs of character’?

Helen

Leading the musical cavalcade is the Czarina of Cabaret—Helen. Very ironically, Helen also lip-synched many lovelies in her few films as heroine, but none reached those heights.

The five songs that effortlessly top the list here (especially for Gen Z) are (in alphabetical order) Aa jaanejaan (Inteqam), Mera naam Chin Chin Chu (Howrah Bridge), Monica o my darling (Caravan), Mungda (Inkaar) and Yeh mera dil pyar ka diwana (Don). The Inkaar number, however, saw Helen gyrating to Koli (fishermen) folk beats. Asha Bhosle sang the remaining two numbers. All these songs have been re-created in the last 20 years, and yet the originals have their statures intact and are heard in innumerable gatherings as boogie-worthy tracks.

And with Helen, there is much more on offer. The classic Aur mera naam hai Jameela (Night in London) is rising now suddenly but gradually. Two epic numbers, Hum kaale hain to kya hua (Gumnaam) and Mehbooba o mehbooba (Sholay) find Helen sashaying to songs lip-synched by Mehmood and Jalal Agha respectively. She also collaborated with Mehmood on Badkamma badkamma in Shatranj.

The other songs of ‘note’ are Helen’s understated climactic cabaret, Mehfil soyi from Inteqam, O haseena zulfonwali from Teesri Manzil, the philosophical beauties Iss duniya mein jeena hai (Gumnaam) and Jeenewale jhoom ke (Vaasna), proof that our dance numbers could situationally go philosophical. Last, but not the least, were the exotic Jane anjane yahaan sabhi hai diwane (Jaane Anjaane), Baithe hain kya usske paas (Jewel Thief) and the last classic that Helen enacted as a grandma, Gaate the pehle akele in Khamoshi—The Musical, which marked both her comeback and Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s debut.

Mehmood

As a comedian who was occasionally a hero, Mehmood leads the males in hit tracks. His perennials are split between his leading man and comic avatars.

Manna Dey would always have a blast singing the funster’s songs while Mehmood’s facial expressions earned raves in O meri maina (Pyar Kiye Jaa) and Aao twist karen (Bhoot Bangla). In the latter film, Kishore Kumar voiced the pensive Jaago sonewalo.

Manna Dey went on to sing hits galore for the actor, including the semi-classical Pyar ki aag mein (besides Main tere pyar mein) in Ziddi, the Western Jodi hamari (Aulad) and the all-time cult Ek chatur naar (Padosan), in which Mehmood had some vocal interpolations. But Mehmood also rendered many a song himself.

The latter examples include Na biwi na baccha (Sabse Bada Rupaiya), sampled in Bluffmaster! (2005), Muthukodi kawadi hada (Do Phool) and the riotous Yeh kaisa aaya zamana (Humjoli), filmed on Mehmood in a triple role mimicking three generations of Kapoors! His other playback singers here were Mukesh and Kishore Kumar.

But Kishore usually came in to sing his soulful numbers like, besides Bhoot Bangla, Sui ja tara (Mastana) and Aa ri aaja (Kunwara Baap), the lullaby that bagged Rajesh Roshan his debut film. Rafi, on the other hand, came in for rambunctious tracks like Hum kaale hain (Gumnaam), Mehbooba mehbooba (Sadhu Aur Shaitan) and Badkamma (Shatranj).

Pran

The ultimate villain first turned ‘noble’ on screen with Kasme vaade pyar wafaa (Upkar). Pran proudly told me that composer Kalyanji(-Anandji) had expressed doubts about the actor being able to lip-synch the Manna Dey soliloquoy but later complimented the Phalke laureate about how well he had brought their song to life! K-A were to also gift Pran such lasting classics as Do bechare (Victoria No. 203), Yaari hai imaan (Zanjeer, Manna Dey again) and Hum bolega to bologe (Kasauti) among others.

Another ‘enacting’ triumph was Raaz ki baat keh doon to, that sizzling qawwali from Dharma with Bindu. Daru ki botal mein (Majboor) in which Pran played the lovable inebriate, Michael, is cult too. Jungal Mein Mangal, Krodhi, Gaddaar, Chori Mera Kaam, Adhikar, Zinda Dil, Ganga Ki Saugandh—the list of Pran’s popular numbers goes even beyond, but the first hit he enacted was Aake seedhi lagi (Half Ticket) as the baddie wooing Kishore Kumar in drag!

Johnny Walker

Mohammed Rafi excelled in his intonations for this ace comic and his quirkily mobile face. The list of Johnny Walker’s super-hits is led by evergreens Ae dil hai mushkil (C.I.D.), Sar jo tera chakraye (Pyaasa) and Mein Bambai ka babu (Naya Daur). But Johnny Walker’s hit parade extends to Jaane kahaan mera jigar (Mr and Mrs 55), Suno suno Miss Chatterjee (Baharen Phir Bhi Aayengi), Manna Dey’s Kisne chilman se maara (Baat Ek Raat Ki) and Mahendra Kapoor’s Yaaron ki tamanna hai (Kahin Din Kahin Raat).

Bindu

This Fraulein of Fizz’s topper is the epic Hungama ho gaya (Anhonee /1973) which got a fresh burst of life with Queen (2014) and is groove material to this day. It was the first song ever shot in a real discotheque. Apart from Raaz ki baat mentioned above, Bindu also has her ‘debut’ cabaret, Mera naam hai Shabnam (Kati Patang).

Bindu enjoyed myriad other songs, popular in their times, such as Iss qadar aap humko (Apne Rang Hazaar), Dekho idhar bhi jaan-e-tamanna (Imtihan) and Shaam bheegi bheegi (Gehri Chaal).

But Bindu made her ‘musical debut’ with a sedate, raag-based Madan Mohan-Lata beauty, Jiya le gayo ji mora sanwariya (Anpadh), in which she was no vamp but a salwar-kameez-clad young maiden dancing with lovelorn abandon!

Aruna Irani

In her 80th year, this one-time siren has been everything from heroine to comedienne and more, and has been lucky enough to get extraordinary songs that have stood the test of time.

Today’s youngsters will know Dilbar dil se pyaare and Chadti jawani (both from Caravan) along with Ae phansa, the Bobby perennial, and Mere beri ke ber mat todo (Anokhi Raat) which was re-created in 2022.

Aruna has also had Sapna mera toot gaya (Khel Khel Mein), Chhaiyya re chhaiyya re (The Train), Kaho kaise rasta bhool pade (Bade Dil Wala), Choron ko saare nazar aate hain chor (Naya Zamana), Dil tera hai (Bombay to Goa) and then-popular but now forgotten gems from Roti Kapada Aur Makaan, Buddha Mil Gaya, Paap Aur Punya, Sanyasi and others.