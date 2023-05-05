World Laughter Day: People from different walks of life talk about the power of laughing

Pic: Freepik

“A day without laughter is a day wasted,” said Charlie Chaplin. And, yet, there are so many people out there who smile (laughter seems beyond their reach) so weakly, you think their face is in collapse mode. A few years back, I was teaching English to my domestic help’s two kids. For some reason I can’t recall now, we went into a laughing spree. The maid came running out from the kitchen and firmly forewarned me, “Don’t make them laugh, sir. My husband says, ‘Only mad people laugh’.” Today, on Laughter Day, we find out from individuals from different walks of life why they believe in its power.

Priyanka Hingorani, assistant vice president of a bank

I must’ve typed LOL a thousand times, but did I really laugh out loud all those times? No! This has made me realise that I have become so preoccupied with my daily to-do list, I have forgotten to laugh wholeheartedly. One second to type LOL is all I have! Perhaps we laugh less as we grow because we lose our innocence. I see senior citizens in the park who laugh uproariously, unmindful of the strange glances thrown at them by young joggers like me. They have wisely accepted that the graph of life swings like a pendulous so they are not bothered about what people think. But I don’t want a life which allows carefree laughter only as a child or as a senior citizen. I want to laugh and live in the moment even as I hustle through my routine and even if there is no camera to capture that in an Insta-worthy snap. Everything around me will never be perfect, but from now on, that will not stop me from stealing moments of pure joy with loved ones.

Mishal Raheja, actor

Laughter is the most important thing in the world. It’s God’s medicine for every problem in life. One should laugh as much and as often as, possible kyunki bood boond se sagar banta hai. Last night, I had a reunion with my college friends who are scattered now in different countries like Dubai, Saudi Arabia, etc, and we laughed our heads off. Whose laughter rings in my ears? Akshay Kumar’s. His laugh is very natural and exudes happiness.

Koel Nandi, product management

I believe that laughing regularly with my two kids helps me bond with them while also giving them a happy and positive home environment. My husband has great comic timing and has the ability to make me laugh out loud even in a stressful situation. If and when we watch anything on TV, we always gravitate towards stand-up comedy or light-hearted shows like The Big Bang Theory, Young Sheldon, Last Week Tonight with John Oliver. It helps us just have a good laugh after a challenging day at work and rejuvenates us for the next day.

Ritu Bhagwani, actor

There was a phase in my life after my elder sister passed away, when I was not able to even smile. But eventually, it was laughter that helped me heal. For me, laughter is medicinal, it is meditation, it is the essence of my life. A good belly laugh cleanses you of a lot of negativity.

Divya Seth Shah, actor

Laughter is our way of reiterating that life is worth living, it’s the way the soul revives itself. Laughter connects people. I am notorious for my extremely loud laughter that reverberates especially in quiet places. Except for the truly tragic situations, I find most things funny, including the macabre and the inane. I can find humour in almost every situation and it helps improve it. Unsaturated laughter heals your mind, your relationship; it completely changes the energy around you.

Rakesh Shrestha, photographer

Happiness within you and around you is a creative job. And, laughter is one of the tools. You can’t go to a shopping mall and buy happiness. You have to create happiness, and unconditionally.

Joy Bimal Roy, author & fashion designer

Life is a cosmic joke. So you can laugh to make it bearable or get bogged down by relentless tragedies. I choose to laugh. Laughter comes to me easily, I don’t have to work on it. I see the absurd in everyday situations. I am one of the few who enjoys black humour. Actually most men on the streets in Kolkata may not be aware of it, but they have a streak of black humour. And, yes, I can laugh at myself.