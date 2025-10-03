'Ars Nova Napoli Is A Band That Started Almost As A Joke,' Says Marcello Squillante

Lorensina

After their vibrant performance at Jodhpur RIFF in 2023, the exceptional sextet Ars Nova Napoli returns to India, to mark the 2,500th anniversary of the founding of the Italian city Naples. In association with the Italian Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, the Consulate General of Italy in Mumbai, the Istituto Italiano di Cultura di Mumbai, Royal Opera House, Mumbai and Avid Learning, they will present the concert Neapolis 2500.

The city of Naples, Italy has been a bustling urban cultural center, a natural crucible for the arts and sounds of the western world and it surely deserves a celebration, and what better way than with a performance by Ars Nova Napoli, a band that knows its city more than anyone else.

Ars Nova Napoli which was formed in 2009, is composed of exceptional band members each bringing a distinctive voice and instrumental prowess to the group’s signature sound. Featuring Marcello Squillante (Vocals, Accordion), Michelangelo Nusco (Violin, Trumpet, Mandolin), Vincenzo Racioppi (Mandolin, Charango), Gianluca Fusco (Vocals, Guitar, Diatonic Accordion, Gaita), Antonino Anastasia (Frame Drums), and Bruno Belardi (Double Bass), the band offers a high-energy, danceable reinterpretation of a plethora of ancient melodies and contemporary compositions.

Today, Ars Nova Napoli is one of the most renowned and cherished bands in the Neapolitan Nu Folk scene, that offers a unique reinterpretation of traditional southern Italian songs alongside original compositions. The band has taken their music to audiences worldwide, participating in events such as the Mosul Traditional Fest – UNESCO in Iraq, Erbil Tradition in Kurdistan, Seoul Music Week, Rajasthan Folk Festival (Jodhpur RIFF), and Foushan China Chic Festival.

At their concert on Wednesday at the Royal Opera House, Mumbai, they promise to bring in the flavours and sounds from southern Italy, music that dives into the folk roots of Campania.

In an interaction with The Free Press Journal, vocalist and accordion player Marcello Squillante who is also one of the founders of the band Ars Nova Napoli, shares more about their music, their culture and their much anticipated Mumbai concert.

Excerpts from the interview:

The band began performing in squares, markets, and on the streets of Naples, and today you’ve played across the world. What do you think made your music so widely loved and noticed?



Southern Italian music, like other folk music around the world, is always highly appreciated, especially for the energy it conveys when performed live.

How did the idea of Ars Nova Napoli take shape, and what inspired you to showcase the music of Naples?



Ars Nova Napoli is a band that started almost as a joke, among a group of friends who, after finishing school, decided to play the music of their homeland together. Without meaning to, in a short time, our passion became our job. The first core of the band was formed sixteen years ago by a group of long-time friends. We met the other three members almost immediately on the street, and we have been together ever since.

What is the meaning behind the name ‘Ars Nova’?

Ars Nova is a very important period in the history of music. It was a period of great innovation that saw the stable introduction of new instruments.

While your repertoire focuses on Neapolitan music, do you also include songs from other Italian cities?

The focus is definitely on Neapolitan music and music from our region, Campania. But we immediately included music from other regions of southern Italy in our repertoire, which also belong to the tarantella family, such as Puglia, Calabria and Sicily.

Which instruments are central to your sound and help capture the spirit of Naples?

The mandolin is undoubtedly seen as the central instrument of Neapolitan musical culture. It has a very important history in classical song, but I would also add the tambourine when it comes to the more popular soul.

This concert marks the 2,500th anniversary of the founding of Naples, celebrated under the banner Neapolis 2500. Tell us something about how modern the city has become over the years?

Naples is a constantly developing metropolis, and especially in the last twenty years it has undergone unimaginable change. The wonderful thing is that despite continuous modernization we continue to live in such an ancient city, and this has helped us to maintain an ancient spirit even in modernity.

You last visited India in 2023 for the Jodhpur RIFF. What memories do you carry from that trip and performance?

In 2023, we saw India for the first time and were absolutely blown away. Playing at Jodhpur RIFF was a huge thrill and gave us the opportunity to hear amazing Indian artists live. It certainly gave us the chance to appreciate the spirit of hospitality and participation of this incredible place that immediately stole our hearts.

Since Mumbai lies in the south of India, your show highlights music from southern Italy? Do you see a cultural connection?

The connection is very strong. We will play our music with folk soul, which is the one with the most connections to Indian folk. It is the first time, after travelling so much, that we have been able to see so many similarities in music and dance.

Are you familiar with Indian music or Bollywood songs? And have you had a chance to try Indian food?

In Italy, we have been fortunate enough to listen to Bollywood music and also to many highly acclaimed Indian artists. However, it was only when we heard it live that we were able to grasp the purest soul of Indian music. And just like with the food, we were completely captivated.

What can Mumbai audiences expect from your upcoming show. Will it bring the lively streets of Campania alive with the energy of the tarantella and tammurriata?

We hope you enjoy the energy of our music and appreciate the various forms of the tarantella. We will take you on a journey through the various dances of the South.

O Sole Mio (My Sunshine) and Torna a Surriento (Come Back to Sorrento) are iconic Neapolitan songs. Will these be part of your Mumbai performance, and what makes them timeless?

These two songs have undoubtedly made Neapolitan music history worldwide, because they fully encapsulate the essence of our music. The harmony, the melody and the poetry, are timeless. We won't be playing them in Mumbai because we will be presenting a programme that focuses on the more folk-oriented side of our repertoire.

Have you thought of meeting any Indian music artists during this visit for collaborations, since you have visited India in the past?

We were fortunate enough to spend time in harmony and play together with various artists during the Rajasthan Festival in 2023. We hope to record something together as soon as possible to strengthen our connections with India.

Details:

Event: Neapolis 2500

Date: Wednesday, October 8, 2025, 7 pm

Venue: Royal Opera House, Mumbai