9 Types Of Skirts To Add To Your Wardrobe

Pic: Freepik

If you are getting bored with your regular outfits, then you can add skirts to your wardrobe. Regardless of body type, skirt is an amazing piece of clothing. It is incredibly comfortable and adaptable. Skirts come in a plethora of styles that are appropriate for almost every event, whether dressed up or down. From weddings to running errands, there is a skirt to suit your lifestyle. These nine kinds of skirts work best for your wardrobe and personal style.

Pencil skirt

Pic: instagram/ kriti sanon

When it comes to business casual settings, this is the most sought-after kind of skirt for professional women. Because of its shape, this type of skirt is commonly suitable for the office. Its modest, straight, and clean lines make it the ideal skirt for the office! To create a flawless, business-like appearance, pair a pencil skirt with a blouse, blazer, and heels. You can wear ballet flats and a lightweight knit top with a pencil skirt for a casual look.

Pleated types of skirt

Pic: instagram/shraddha kapoor

Pleat skirts are created by pressing fabric into an accordion-style fold with an iron. These skirts come in a range of lengths, from small to maxi. These days, midi dresses are highly fashionable and provide a simple method to spruce up an ensemble. For a carefree look during the day, pair your favourite t-shirt with some stylish sneakers.

A-line skirt

Pic: Pinterest

This skirt has a small flare that makes it look like the capital letter A. That is why it is called “A-line skirt”. This skirt can be ideal for a variety of body shapes. It’s a popular sort of skirt because of its wide bottom hem and tight waist. Skirts with an A-line cut are perfect for both semi-formal and professional occasions. There are countless ways to style this skirt.

Maxi skirt

Pic: instagram/ sonamkapoor

Maxi skirts are the longest-length types of skirts. It mostly reaches your ankles or feet. This kind of skirt is mostly for formal evening wear or casual wear. Many two-pieces contain a maxi skirt style. You can style it with a tank top, a simple t-shirt, and slide sandals.

Tulip skirt

Pic: X

A tulip skirt’s style is like tulip flower petals, with a slightly rounded form and gradually slanted layers. Most tulip skirts are knee-length or higher. A tulip skirt can be styled up with heels and a blouse or down for a more laid-back style. This suede tulip skirt would look stunning with a bulky sweater, sheer tights, and boots!

Mermaid skirt

Pic: pinteresrt

Mermaid-type skirts are popular in the bridal industry. Many wedding dresses nowadays include fishtail skirts. The thighs and waist are closely highlighted by the shape, which flares out at the knee or just below. Typically, this kind of skirt is knee-length or longer. This sort of skirt adds a variation to the typical pencil skirt, making it ideal for office or professional wear!

Peplum skirt

Pic: pinterest

A pencil skirt with a little, flared skirt affixed on top is called a peplum skirt. This skirt gives volume to the hip area, it’s the perfect style for women with really thin hips! Peplum skirts are a great way to add interest to an otherwise simple outfit if you have the proper body type. This is also a budget-friendly choice.

Asymmetrical skirt

Pic: neopress

The varying lengths of the bottom hem line give an asymmetrical skirt its shape. Usually, an asymmetrical skirt has length on one side and shortness on the other. This typically appears from side to side rather than front to back (a high-low skirt). You can style this skirt with a silk cami and stiletto shoes. You can even wear it with a simple t-shirt. Depending on the type of occasion, it is perfect for a fun date night out!

Ball gown skirt

Pic: X

Ball gown skirts are designed to replicate the lower part of a real ball gown. Both formal and semi-formal occasions go well with these skirts. This style of skirt is popular, especially for those who wish to wear two pieces to a formal event. Satin, tulle, and lace ball gowns make stunning choices for formal wear. Most formal attire can be paired with footwear in metallic or matte tones.