7 Teas And Food Combinations You Must Try At Least Once

Tea is synonymous with India, despite its origins in China. Hardly an Indian is not fond of drinking tea. Some will have it by gallons. And tea drinking as a habit has become more of an obsession thanks to tea varieties arriving on the Indian shores.

So, why not go beyond our good old desi kadak chai this International Tea Day (celebrated on December 15), pick some varieties and pair them with some fantastic food items? The more chai and food, the merrier.

MASALA CHAI

Do you get bored with the same old ordinary drinks and snacks? However, never look far since the most suitable answer for your hunger is found here – Masala Chai with Peri Peri Fries and Mayo Chicken Burger.

Match your Masala Chai with the Peri Peri Fries to take your experience a notch higher. The spicy and tangy fries go well with the aromatic flavour of the tea. The crispiness of the fries matches the smoothness of the tea, leaving you with a satisfying crunch in between taking a gulp of the chai and biting on the fries.

Finish off your satisfaction of craving by having a Mayo Chicken Burger. A delightful combination of savoury and tangy (chicken and mayo) with Masala Chai leaves one satisfied.

– Sahaj Chopra, Director and Co-founder, Fat Tiger

ORGANIC DARJEELING TEA

Pairing organic Darjeeling teas unveils a symphony of flavours, where vegetarian delights dance with each nuanced sip. The delicate notes of first-flush Darjeeling find harmony in Cucumber Sandwiches, Lemon-infused Scones , or Palak Paneer. Indulge in dark chocolate, roasted nuts, or the savoury goodness of Vegetable Kebabs. The bold fruitiness of autumn flush aligns seamlessly with spiced treats like Cinnamon Cookies, Gingerbread, or Vegetable Biryani. Special blends, versatile and diverse, complement vegetarian international dishes such as Sushi with Avocado, Mediterranean Salads, or the spice-laden charm of Masala Dosa. Lastly, the pure elegance of heritage Darjeeling white tea finds a perfect match in the light sweetness of Macarons, Rasgulla, or Kheer.

– Rajeev Baid, Founder, Chai Chun and MD, Okayti Teas

HIBISCUS TEA

When it comes to pairings that go with Hibiscus Tea, the creamy and tangy flavours of Dahi Ke Kebab can be complemented by the tartness of Hibiscus Tea. The tea’s floral notes can provide a refreshing contrast to the richness of the kebabs, creating a well-balanced pairing. The fresh and vibrant elements of the Quinoa Salad with Arugula Pine Nuts, Apples and Cranberries can harmonise with the slightly floral and tangy notes of Hibiscus Tea. The tea can act as a palate cleanser between bites, enhancing the dining experience.

– Chef Kshitiz Shekhar, Director of Culinary of Hotel Marine Plaza, Mumbai

KASHMIRI KAHWA

Savour the perfect blend of Kashmiri Kahwa and Nadir Monji (fried lotus stem). It is a culinary symphony that marries the aromatic warmth of traditional green tea with the robust crunch of crisply fried lotus stem. Each sip of Kashmiri Kahwa cleanses the palate, enhancing the earthy sweetness of Nadir Monji for a sensory delight that transcends the ordinary. Elevate your dining experience with this recommended pairing, celebrating the timeless charm of Kashmir’s gastronomic heritage.

– Chef Supreet Ghai, Director of Culinary, ibis and ibis styles India

BUTTERFLY BLUE MATCHA TEA

The smooth and slightly floral notes of Butterfly Blue Matcha have complemented an array of classic treats. The slightly earthy and floral notes of the butterfly blue matcha complement the savoury and spiced flavours of the Cocktail Vegetable Samosas. The creamy and mildly spiced Paneer Tikka enhances the earthy undertones of the Blue Matcha. The earthy notes of the Butterfly Blue Matcha complements the savoury flavours of the 5-spice mix.

– Chef Kshitiz Shekhar, Director of Culinary of Hotel Marine Plaza, Mumbai

GINGER, LEMON AND HONEY TEA

If you opt for Ginger, Lemon, and Honey Tea, it complements the Cookies and Christmas Cakes beautifully and adds an extra layer of flavour with its citrus and spice undertones. The combination enhances the overall taste experience, creating a delightful harmony of sweet and tangy notes that perfectly complement the festive treats.

- Celebrity Chef Shipra Khanna