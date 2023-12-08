Discover 8 Quirky Hobbies To Help You Get Over Loneliness

Flower Pressing | Pics: Freepik

Loneliness was not something people gave much glance at. But the WHO has recently called loneliness a 'pressing global health issue' and has compared its effect to smoking 15 cigarettes a day.

In such an atmosphere, hobbies can be a thoughtful way to deal with loneliness. Here are some hobbies to stay busy and with DIY videos for guidance.

Flower pressing:

Nature lovers can surely love this hobby. It requires you to have access to fresh flowers. There is a process for drying the flowers to maintain their dryness and position. Once dried correctly, these can be used to make any artwork like cards.

Scrapbooks:

If you love stories and read the newspaper daily, collecting newspaper clippings and sticking them in a scrapbook can be a good way of revisiting the stories you like. You can even opt for clippings of fashion and things that interest you. You can even use any old notebooks lying around for scrapbooks and go sustainable.

Calligraphy:

Those with an artistic hand can pick up calligraphy. You can create a lot of interesting artefacts with it and decorate walls, etc. It also teaches you about patience. Any good craft store can be the place to get the pens, ink and paper.

Origami:

The Japanese art of paper folding would be interesting hobby to pick. It requires a deft hand and a certain leaning towards creativity. While investing in origami papers will be helpful, you can opt for old newspapers to start with. Start with simpler models and then turn to complex ones. The best part is this hobby has no age limit.

Magic tricks:

There is hardly anyone who hasn’t been fascinated by the magicians trick. Why not try to learn to a magician? Learning magic tricks is fun and can be a great way to entertain others once you master them. You can begin with simple tricks like card tricks and then move to higher ones dealing with bigger props. There are ample books and online videos to learn these magic tricks.

Whittling:

Woodcarving is quite an imaginative hobby to pick. If unnerved by the high-level of work in woodcarving, whittling can be a great starter. All you need is a good knife and any size of wood. Create items that fancy you, right from a small bowl to an intricate figure of a bird, the options are plentiful. Get soft woods or any wood option you lay your hands on while on a hike or trail. Or find places where they sell wood in the city. Online videos are a great option to see how to go about.

Knitting and crocheting:

Knitting and crocheting can be both enjoyable and turn into a skill to create wonders for you. Start with investing in some good knitting / crocheting needles and basic wool. Choose simple designs. Once you become a pro, you can knit intricate work. Both can be used to create gifts for special ocassions like birthdays or festivals.

Quilting and sewing:

Quilting and crocheting as hobbies can be budget-friendly or expensive based on the supplies you buy. It can be made with any available cloth scraps. Figure out a specific design first and then start quilting. These days, there are quite a few amazing sewing items and boxes to suit your sewing needs. Pick the ones to match your needs and budget. Sewing is a life-skill that is a must for everyone