Discover The Art Of Mentalism With Kunal Newar

Does the word, mentalist, strike you as anything mysterious? Young Kunal Newar, considered one of India’s best mentalists, is out to make the audiences aware of the term. After brief work as an engineer, he followed his dream to become a mentalist and a full-time entertainer. He has performed in many events for corporates, TV shows, colleges, celebs, politicians and more.

While speaking to The Free Press Journal, he talks about the increasing popularity of mentalism in India and more.

Excerpts from the interview:

We would like to know the exact nature of your work as a mentalist.

You can define ‘Mentalist’ as: A magician who performs feats that demonstrate extraordinary mental powers, such as mind-reading. As a mentalist, my mission is to captivate and astound audiences through the art of mind-bending entertainment. In essence, my work is around providing audiences with an immersive experience in which I demonstrate incredible feats that push the borders of belief. I engage in the art of Mind Reading, delving into people’s minds; I predict the future of specific conditions with a precision that often leaves spectators in awe. Being a mentalist, I often harness ‘Mind over Matter’ through demonstrations of Telekinesis—manipulating and moving objects with power of the mind.

From engineering to being an award-winning mentalist, what was the journey like?

My journey has been nothing short of a fascinating adventure, distinguished by constant learning and evolution. Learning never ends; it’s an endless adventure that inspires my passion for what I do. Since I was a child, I’ve been fascinated with the field of magic, which eventually evolved into mentalism. I used to watch plenty of magic shows on television when I didn't even know what magic was. I was witnessing something that could not be explained logically. That piqued my interest. At around 11, a magic kit became my path to the extraordinary. I practised all the tricks in the kit in front of friends and family. My obsession with the art grew as I delved deeper into the tricks and the books. But, when the pressures of study mounted, magic took a back seat. It then resurfaced once I began working. Performing for colleagues and friends and witnessing the sheer amazement in their eyes reignited my determination to elevate my passion to new heights.

How did the shift happen?

The first step was to persuade myself, then my parents, and society. It was a very unconventional approach because everyone prefers a stable job to start a profession where you build everything from scratch. Even I was sceptical of switching from a secure profession to seeking a career in magic and mentalism. Convincing not just my parents but also society about this alternative career path took a year. There was no turning back once the leap had been taken. From the very next day, I embarked on a voyage of performances and haven’t stopped since.

I’ve worked with some of the biggest names in corporate, business, celebrities, and universities like IITs and IIMs. I’ve given four TEDx talks so far. I am confident in the field I have chosen. Yet, I must continue to develop.

Are reactions different between each audience member?

Every individual I perform for has a different reaction to what I do. But the only reaction that everyone has in common is awe. Witnessing something inexplicable happens immediately in front of their eyes causes them to be astounded as a child. Their reaction is what keeps me motivated, which is why I constantly work towards having maximum impact in everything I perform. After every show, people come up to me, excited to share their thoughts and appreciation. They expressed how much they enjoyed the performance and took pictures with me. And it’s moments like these that keep me pumped up. Their encouragement fuels my drive to keep improving and delivering even more magical experiences.

Has being part of reality shows helped you reach more people and create awareness about your work?

Making a presence in the media, whether on television, online, or in print, raises awareness among the general public. Being in a niche art form, I want to raise exposure so that everyone understands what modern magic and mentalism look like. It was one of the reasons I participated in the aforementioned concerts. Another motive was that I wanted to be known so that I could deliver and display my talent to as many people as possible. Yes, it does help me reach out to more people and make them realise about my work. As one of the motivations was to be known by as many people as possible, being prominent in the media is quite beneficial.

Any new shows for those interested in mentalism?

In the pipeline for 2024, I’ve got some exciting public shows in the works (details coming soon!). Additionally, I’m gearing up to launch courses on ‘Magic and Mentalism’ for those keen on mastering this incredible art. You can already find a basic course on my website for anyone eager to get started. I’ll be keeping up with my regular bookings and sharing captivating performances on social media for everyone to enjoy and learn from. Stay tuned for some brand-new, never-before-seen acts that I’m currently developing — more details to follow soon!