7 Dos And Don’ts Of Hair Colouring You Must Be Aware Of

Hair colouring is such a delicate business that one wrong move can make you look like a clown. Recently, a video went viral that saw a hairstylist use Ujala for dyeing a customer’s hair. While the experiment (done apparently on public request) did work, chances are hair colour experiments have a tendency of going off the mark without proper procedure. There is a huge need for an understanding on the dos and don’ts of hair colouring.

Mistakes galore

Chances are errors do happen if care is not given to the process. Ritu Vijayvergiya, Co-founder, 2.Oh!, sees the most common mistake done while colouring is lifting the hair more than four-five levels in a single session and using harsh bleach. This results in excessive damage.

According to Pravir Arora, Chief Marketing Officer, Lakmé Academy Powered by Aptech, not performing a strand test beforehand can be a costly mistake. “Moreover, many people overlook the importance of using the right developer strength or leaving the colour on for too long, resulting in damage or uneven colouring. Another error is not properly prepping the hair, such as washing with clarifying shampoo or avoiding heat styling before colouring, which affects colour absorption. Improper sectioning and application techniques can lead to patchy or streaky colour. It’s crucial for both individuals and stylists to pay attention to these details for a successful hair colouring outcome.”

Some tips

Here are some dos and don’ts of hair colour that everyone needs to keep in mind. According to Ritu, a combination of these factors will help in providing a stunning colour to the hair but making the hair healthy and vibrant.

Consult a professional hairstylist for complex colour treatments or drastic changes. This is to stay away from hair damage.

Hair’s base colour plays an important role in colour. Starting with a lighter base level or bleached hair yields more vibrant results.

It is important to pay attention to the quality of the products used during the colouring process. Opt for products that condition the hair while colouring to enhance vibrancy and maintain hair health.

Think of your skin tone and eye colour when choosing a hair colour. It should complement your features.

It is always good to prioritise nourishment. Incorporate hydrating shampoos, deep conditioning masks, leave-in conditioners, and serums into your hair care routine.

It is a strict no-no to do drastic colour changes at home without any knowledge or experience. Outcome can be uneven colour or damage.

Stay away from exposing your coloured hair to excessive heat from styling tools. Use a heat protectant before doing it. Otherwise fading and dryness of coloured hair can be the disasterous outcome.

Final call

Want a fantastic looking hair with the perfect hair colour? Listen to one last piece of advice from Arora, “Before considering colouring your hair, the most important thing to consider is the condition of your hair. Colouring can potentially damage your hair, especially if it’s already dry, brittle, or chemically treated. It’s crucial to assess the health of your hair and ensure it's in good condition before proceeding with any colouring treatment. If your hair is already damaged, it may be advisable to focus on restoring its health before applying colour.”

This said, remember every individual’s hair thickness and strength is different. “Before considering colouring your hair, ensure its strength by conducting a strand test. Assess whether your hair can withstand the color process. Avoid bleaching or colouring if your hair has undergone recent chemical treatments. Prioritise the health and condition of your hair to minimise damage and achieve the desired colour results.”

You have a right to have stresses that stun the viewer and make you look gorgeous. Go for it, colour it the way you want... just be cautious and follow these guidelines.