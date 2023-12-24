Christmas 2023: 6 Quick Recipes For A Christmas Party

Pic: Freepik

Spaghetti Putanesca

Ingredients:

Spaghetti Pasta – 140 Gm

Extra Virgin Olive Oil – 40 Gm

Cherry Tomatoes – 60 Gm

Kalamata Olives – 20 Gm

Capers – 20 Gm

Garlic, chopped – 40 Gm

Sundried Tomato – 20 Gm

Pepperoncino – 3–4 Gm

Parsley – 2 Gm

Salt and pepper, as per taste

Method:

In a pan, add extra virgin olive oil. Then add capers, kalamata olives, cherry tomatoes, chopped garlic, and sundried tomatoes. Sautee it nicely. Then add pepperoncino. Add pasta water. Then add the seasoning (salt and pepper) and later the spaghetti. Cook it roughly for five to six minutes. Add chopped flat parsley. Toss and finish it with extra virgin olive oil. It will be ready hardly in 10 minutes.

– Recipe by Head Chef Shahbaz, Lil Gamby, Khar West, Mumbai

Christmas Plum Cake

Ingredients:

Sugar – 100 Gm

Vanilla Essence – 2 Drops

Flour – 120 Gm

Butter – 120 Gm

Baking Powder – 5 Gm

Baking Tin, large – 1

Raisins – 80 Gm

Walnuts – 30 Gm

Dried Figs, chopped – 40 Gm

Black Rum – 150 Ml

Cashews, chopped – 30 Gm

Tutti-frutti – 120 Gm

Method:

Cut the figs, dates and cashew nuts into small pieces, and soak them along with the raisins and tutti-frutti in the rum, red wine, and beer. Mix the butter and sugar along and beat the vanilla essence in it. Add vanilla essence mixture and mixing all the while. Then fold in the flour sifted with baking powder and mix in all the soaked ingredients. Grease the baking tin with butter and sprinkle a little flour on the surface. Then place a sheet of paraffin paper on the bottom, and pour the cake batter into the tin. Bake the cake at 160 degree celsius for about 20-25 minutes. Take out the cake from the mould and leave aside to cool it down. Serve once cool.

– Recipe by Chef Sagar Phansekar, The Blue Bop Cafe

Buzzzy Truffle

Ingredients:

Melted Paul & Mike 64% Dark Chocolate or Any Dark Chocolate – 120 Gm or ½ Cup

Dairy Cream – 50 Gm or 3 Tbsp

Sugar – 15 Gm or 1 Tbsp

Butter, room temperature – 35 Gm or 2 Tbsp-

Mulled Wine or Wine or Any Alcohol of Your Choice – 30 Gm or 2 Tbsp

Cocoa Powder, as required for coating

Method:

Melt 64% dark chocolate and place it in a bowl. In a small pan, gently heat cream and sugar, avoiding over boiling. Pour the hot cream mixture over the melted chocolate and mix thoroughly. Add soft butter to the chocolate mixture and mix well. Incorporate mulled wine or your preferred alcohol, ensuring a uniform blend. Allow the chocolate ganache to semi-set, then shape into small balls and coat with cocoa powder. Optionally, refrigerate for a firmer texture or serve immediately. You can make 22-23 truffle balls (10 gm each).

– Recipe by Omkar Dabhane, Head Chef and R&D, Cafe P&M, Kemps Corner Mumbai

Buffalo Lamb Koftas

Ingredients:

Large Boiled Potato, grated – 1

Olive Oil – 10 Tsp

Mozzarella cube – 50 Gm

Cooking Cream – 8 Tsp

Parsley – 50 Gm

Hung Curd – 3 Tsp

Method:

For the koftas, grind the lamb thoroughly using a meat mincer, repeating the process three times for a finer texture. Add garlic cloves, chopped onions, dried thyme, chili powder, and salt to the minced meat. Re-grind the meat after incorporating the above ingredients. To enhance tenderness and juiciness, mix in one tsp lemon juice, one tsp baking soda, one tsp finely ground black pepper, one tsp roasted cumin powder, and around ¼ cup of water. Add ½ cup of fresh bread crumbs to bind the mixture. After thorough mixing, shape the mixture into balls, stuffing each with a mozzarella cube. Deep fry the koftas in medium-heated oil. For the creamy potato, in a medium-heated non-stick pan, add 10 tsp olive oil and butter. Add the grated boiled potato, eight tsp fresh cooking cream, ground black pepper, and salt to taste. Optionally, incorporate your choice of butter-tossed vegetables. For the hung curd aioli dip, in a mixer grinder, combine five tsp olive oil, three tsp hung curd, two cloves of garlic, one tsp lemon juice, and fresh parsley leaves. Grind the ingredients until well-combined. Note: Adjust salt and pepper according to taste. Enjoy your buffalo lamb koftas with creamy potato and hung curd aioli dip!

– Recipe by Chef Bikram Khadka, Senior Sous Chef, Fort JadhavGADH, Pune

Christmas Snowball Coconut Balls

Ingredients:

Sweetened Condensed Milk – 1 Cup

Coconut (plus extra for coating), shredded – 3 Cups

Vanilla Extract – A Tsp

Salt, a pinch

Powdered Sugar, for dusting

Method:

In a mixing bowl, combine shredded coconut, sweetened condensed milk, vanilla extract, and a pinch of salt. Mix until well combined. Scoop out small portions of the mixture and roll them into bite-sized balls. Roll each ball in additional shredded coconut to coat evenly. Place the coconut balls on a parchment-lined tray. Refrigerate the coconut balls for about 15-20 minutes to firm up. Once firm, remove from the refrigerator and dust with powdered sugar to resemble snow. Optionally, you can place a small decorative item on top of each ball to resemble a snow-capped mountain.

– Recipe by Chef Ishijyot Surri, Executive Chef SJI Hospitality and Foods Private Limited

Buttermilk Pancakes

Ingredients:

Maida (pancake premix) – 770 Gm

Eggs – 6

Milk – 1 Ltr

Caster Sugar – 120 Gm

Clarified Butter, cold – 200 Ml

Baking Powder – 20 Gm

Vanilla Essence – 15 Ml

Salad Oil – 25 Ml

Method:

Beat eggs and caster sugar together until fluffy with vanilla essence. Fold in the baking powder and maida. Pour in the butter and milk. Whisk at a slow speed making sure it all combines to a glossy batter. Pour on to a griddle plate. Each pancake is 30 gms. Serve with accompaniments.

– Recipe by Chef Ganesh, Koa Restaurant

DIY edible homemade gifts

Cookie Mix Jar

Spread joy and warmth this holiday season with DIY Cookie Mix Jars. These charming jars are not only a thoughtful present but also bring the joy of baking into the homes of your loved ones. Follow this simple recipe to create a gift that sparkles with creativity and deliciousness.

Ingredients:

1 cup all-purpose flour

1/2 tsp baking powder

1/2 tsp baking soda

1/4 tsp salt

1/2 cup packed brown sugar

1/2 cup granulated sugar

1 cup chocolate chips or chunks

1 cup rolled oats

Festive sprinkles or decorations (optional)

Method:

Layer the dry ingredients: Carefully layer the dry ingredients in the jar, starting with the flour mixture. Press each layer down for a visually appealing effect.

Add sugars: On top of the flour mixture, add layers of brown sugar and granulated sugar for a delightful presentation.

Chocolate layers: Add a generous layer of chocolate chips or chunks for a perfect bite in every cookie.

Oats and decorations: Follow with a layer of rolled oats for a hearty texture. Sprinkle some holiday-themed decorations for an extra touch of joy.

Attach a recipe card: Include a recipe card with the jar, listing the additional ingredients needed and baking instructions.

To make the Recipe Card:

Ingredients to Add:

1/2 cup (1 stick) unsalted butter, softened

1 large egg

1 tsp vanilla extract

Baking Instructions:

Preheat your oven to 350°F (175°C).

In a bowl, combine the jar mix with softened butter, egg, and vanilla extract.

Drop rounded spoonfuls onto a baking sheet.

Bake for 10-12 minutes or until the edges are golden.

Let them cool and enjoy these homemade delights!

- By Chef Ishijyot Surri, Executive Chef- SJI Hospitality and Foods Pvt. Ltd