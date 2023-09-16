6 New Products To Uplift Your Overall Well-Being

A touch of quirk and elegance

Oceana Clutches, a semi-contemporary luxury brand specialising in customisable clutches and handbags, unveils their new ‘Sunshine Daze’ collection. The new addition to their burgeoning assortment is features an array of pieces that embody the spirit of sunny days and vibrant energy. From exquisite necklaces to delicate bracelets, each item in the Sunshine Daze collection has been carefully crafted to capture the essence of beauty and positivity. The collection comprises pop coloured collection of handbags, Quilted crossbody camera bags, totes, heart-shaped round handle bags, wristlets, and more. Oceana is a brain-child of sisters and designers Rima Kapadia and Rashi Maniar.

Price: Rs 4,500 to Rs 16,000

Address: Oceana Clutches, 1st floor, Juhu Orchid building, above Coffee by Di Bella, opp. Sujay Hospital, Gulmohar road, Juhu Scheme, Mumbai

Shop online at: www.oceanaclutches.com

Anytime, anywhere snack

Phab introduces a range of snacks that are packed with protein, have no artificial sweeteners, and no trans fats. Their range of nutrition bars, protein milkshakes, energy and protein bombs are made to make your switch to a healthier lifestyle easy and fun. Their protein milkshakes contains new added flavours like mango and vanilla. Their Protein Bars give you high-quality, easily digestible protein you need for your routine, whereas their Energy Bars give you the best kind of snacking. Flavours like Chocolate Brownie, Strawberries & Greek Yogurt, and Mocha Nut Fudge add to the yum quotient. Their latest launch is a range of high-energy Granola Bars infused with the power of rolled oats and sweetened with Arabic date paste, lying in that sweet spot between crunchy and gooey.

Price: Rs 370 onwards

Shop online at: getphab.com

Vitamin time

Taking vitamins may not be the most fascinating activity in your day, but switching to the Zaocare gummy variety may make this process a lot more enjoyable. Zaocare is a plant-based nutritional supplement company that offers a variety of special and essential nutrients in the tastiest forms, including gummies, effervescent tablets, and oral soluble powder. All of our products are 100% vegan, gluten-free, and approved by nutritionists; they also contain no gelatin and no artificial colors or flavours.

Where to buy: Leading e-commerce websites

Price: Rs 349 onwards

Teeth whitening serum

Purple Magic Teeth Whitening Serum, a groundbreaking innovation from Perfora, harnesses the power of colour science and brings you the first-ever Purple Teeth Whitening Serum. Complementing the colour wheel, purple and yellow work in harmony to eliminate stubborn stains that dull your smile. By applying the magic of purple to your teeth, you can wave goodbye to yellow stains, revealing a whiter, brighter smile. This gel-like liquid serum features bromelain and papain enzymes, specially curated to target and erase yellow-coloured teeth stains.

Price: Rs 499 for 30 ml

Shop online at: perforacare.com

Fruity, wine dessert

Chateau Indage brings a unique dessert wine for wine lovers that can be enjoyed as a post-meal beverage or a base for a mango-based cocktail. Named Vin Ballet Mango this pale-yellow coloured wine offers fresh and intense Alphonso mango flavours with perfectly balanced fruit sweetness with lively acidity and persistent length aftertaste which make it the perfect wine to be enjoyed on any occasion. It goes well with pizza, grilled fish, pineapple and cheese, and mild food dishes.

Price: Rs 599 (Maharashtra)

Shop online at: chateauindage.in

Probiotics-infused skincare product

La Shield Introduces probiotic-infused skincare products in India. The brand offers a range of products designed specially to urban-proof one’s skin and keep it healthy. It is one of the most recommended by dermatologists enjoying a high loyalty from consumers. every day our skin undergoes the onslaught of harmful stress and damage from environmental stressors like UV irradiation, Pollution, Smoke and dust; impacting skin health. Understanding the need to protect the skin and the goodness of probiotics; La Shield has introduced two probiotic-infused- infused skincare products La Shield Probiotic Moisturizer Face Cream and La Shield Probiotic Moisturizer Body Lotion.

Price: Rs 399 (face cream), Rs 299 (body lotion)

Shop online at: amazon.in

