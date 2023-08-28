Sprayking Bags Order Worth ₹15 Millions, Launches 5 New Products |

Sprayking Agro Equipment Limited (referred to as Sprayking), brass manufacturer, is pleased to announce that Company has received repeat purchase order worth Rs 15 millions for supply of Brass parts, the company on Monday announced through an exchange filing.

Launched 5 new products

The Company has also launched 5 new products such as Rectangle profile, Section rode, Electrical Section rode, Agricultural gun parts (which is assembly of 15 products) which shall be used in manufacturing , Agricultural and Electrical industry.

Further the Company is in advance talks with Lixil Group - South Africa for future business order. Lixil Group officials had visited the manufacturing unit and registered office of the Company dated July 2023. Prior to which Company had submitted quotation and offer as per the requirement of Lixil Group — South Africa.

Through the filing, the company said that as per their communication received by the Company they have considered the offer given by the Company and requested Company 10 Prepare samples for their requirement. Currently, the Company is in process of developing the samples and in near future shall share the same with Lixil Group for their approval followed by which the Company will receive commercial order from them.

Recent Development

The Company has recently acquired its new manufacturing facility at Jamnagar, Gujarat. The unit will be manufacturing brass and forging components/parts similar to the existing manufacturing facility of the company. This new Manufacturing facility is spread over 3,000 sq meter.

Sprayking Agro Equipment Limited has recently acquired 51 percent stake in M/s. Narmada Brass Industries in order to expand the business. Established in 2019, Narmada Brass Industries is partnership firm started by Hitesh Dudhagra. Narmada Brass has its own manufacturing unit of copper brass products. The manufacturing plant has capacity of 2000 ton per annum of forged products.

