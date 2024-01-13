6 Must-visit Temples In Bali

A Bali temple on the beach | Pic: Freepik

Bali, often hailed as the ‘Island of the Gods’, is not only a tropical paradise known for its stunning beaches and lush landscapes but also a hub of spiritual richness with a myriad of temples scattered across the island.

With the Ram Mandir inauguration happening on Jan 22, spiritual tourism is getting a boost all over India. Tria Uma Wisata Tours and Travel, Bali’s premier travel companion, takes you on an enchanting journey to discover Bali’s cultural and spiritual treasures through its six must-visit temples.

Besakih Temple: mother temple

Besakih Temple, often known as the “Mother Temple of Bali”, is the most important Hindu temple complex on the Indonesian island of Bali. This old and celebrated temple dates back over a thousand years and is located on the slopes of Mount Agung, Bali’s highest volcano. It is the Balinese spiritual and religious centre, consisting of a series of tiered temples and pavilions. Besakih Temple is famous for its beautiful architecture, elaborate carvings, and amazing views of the surrounding terrain. It is an important part of Balinese culture, hosting countless ceremonies and religious festivals, making it a must-see location for those interested in the island’s rich cultural legacy.

Tanah Lot Temple: where earth meets ocean

Embark on a visual masterpiece at Tanah Lot, Bali’s iconic sea temple that stands proudly on a rocky outcrop along the southwest coast. Witness the breathtaking spectacle as the temple appears to float on the Indian Ocean during high tide. As the sun sets, Tanah Lot is bathed in a golden glow, creating a magical atmosphere.

Lempuyang Temple: gate of heaven

Ascend the slopes of Mount Lempuyang to discover Pura Lempuyang Luhur, known as the “Gateway to Heaven”. Marvel at the temple’s split gate framing the majestic Mount Agung, creating a visually striking scene. The journey to this temple is not just physical but spiritual, with lush forests and breathtaking vistas accompanying your ascent. Experience the architectural grandeur and dramatic natural setting that make Lempuyang a must-visit destination for every traveler.

Ling Gwan Kiong: a blend of cultures in Singaraja

On Bali’s northern coast, explore the harmonious co-existence of different cultural traditions at Ling Gwan Kiong, a significant Chinese temple. Get introduced you to this unique cultural experience showcasing a blend of Balinese and Chinese architectural elements. Admire the intricate decorations, colourful dragon statues, and ornate roof designs as you delve into the serene courtyards. Ling Gwan Kiong provides a fascinating insight into Bali’s multi-cultural heritage.

Ulun Danu Beratan Temple: a postcard-perfect retreat

In the highlands of Bedugul, visit the postcard-perfect Ulun Danu Beratan Temple. Set against the backdrop of Lake Bratan, the temple complex appears to float on the water, creating a mesmerising reflection. Dedicated to Dewi Danu, the goddess of water, this temple is a place of reverence for local farmers seeking blessings for their crops. Surrounded by lush gardens and the cool mountain air, it offers a serene retreat amidst Bali’s natural beauty.

Taman Saraswati Temple: a tranquil oasis in Ubud

Nestled in the heart of Ubud, Taman Saraswati Temple is a hidden gem dedicated to the goddess of knowledge and the arts, Saraswati. Trail through the enchanting lotus pond that seems to float like lily pads, offering a serene atmosphere amid bustling Ubud. Immerse yourself in Balinese dance and music performances at the nearby Ubud Palace, making this temple not just a cultural haven but a tranquil retreat for the soul.