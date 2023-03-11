Planning your summer vacation? Here are 9 Asian countries that offer visa on arrival to Indians

By: FPJ Web Desk | March 11, 2023

Indonesia, the South East Asian country is one of the most popular travel destinations in the world. The country is known for its beautiful beaches, fancy resorts and heritage

Thailand, the Asian country is known for its beautiful beaches, nightlife and food

Bhutan, India's neighbour is the happiest country in the World. Indian citizens do not need Visa to visit the country, an entry permit is all you need

Maldives, the country is most popular amongst Honeymoon couples. The country is offers some amazing beaches-that to in a budget

Cambodia is a South Asian country that is famous for its old heritage temples

Laos is another South East Asian country that offers Visa on arrival for Indians

Timon-Leste is a lesser known South East Asian country located between Indonesia and Australia. The country's coast is lined with coral reefs and thriving marine life

Macau is an autonomous region on the south coast of China known for its nightlife. The country offers Visa on arrival for Indians

Sri Lanka is India's Southern neighbour that is known for its beautiful beaches and spices

