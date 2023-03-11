Planning your summer vacation? Here are 9 Asian countries that offer visa on arrival to Indians

By: FPJ Web Desk | March 11, 2023
Indonesia, the South East Asian country is one of the most popular travel destinations in the world. The country is known for its beautiful beaches, fancy resorts and heritage
Thailand, the Asian country is known for its beautiful beaches, nightlife and food
Bhutan, India's neighbour is the happiest country in the World. Indian citizens do not need Visa to visit the country, an entry permit is all you need
Maldives, the country is most popular amongst Honeymoon couples. The country is offers some amazing beaches-that to in a budget
Cambodia is a South Asian country that is famous for its old heritage temples
Laos is another South East Asian country that offers Visa on arrival for Indians
Timon-Leste is a lesser known South East Asian country located between Indonesia and Australia. The country's coast is lined with coral reefs and thriving marine life
Macau is an autonomous region on the south coast of China known for its nightlife. The country offers Visa on arrival for Indians
Sri Lanka is India's Southern neighbour that is known for its beautiful beaches and spices
