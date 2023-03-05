Women's Day 2023: 7 destinations in India for the much awaited girls trip

By: FPJ Web Desk | March 05, 2023
international Women's day is here, and what better than celebrating the day with your girl gang with a short trip, Here are 7 destinations in India to visit with your gal pals.
Pondicherry is always the first name that pops up while planning a girls trip. The former French Quarter colony is known for the beautiful heritage French Towns and clean beaches
Rishikesh, a town known for its divine connection and thrill. You can plan a trip to the holy town with your gal pals and make sure to have an adventure of a lifetime
Udaipur-the city of lakes is a place for women who love royalty, architecture and history. The Raujput city is ideal for you to explore with your girlfriends
Hampi, the town that takes you back in time with ruins of ancient temples, majestic structures, and offers a sense of peace that is hard to put into words.
Radhnagar beach , Havelock island situated in Andaman and Nicobar Islands is among the top 10 cleanest beaches in the world. Make sure to enjoy activities such as snorkeling, water sports, scuba diving, and kayak tours
Karntaka's Coorg known for its picturesque waterfalls, landscapes, ancient forts, and national parks will make sure you get the most if it all in one trip
Meghalaya, the North Eastern state is known for its hill stations, waterfall and the beautiful Umiam Lake, and Marai Cave will definitely take your breathe away
