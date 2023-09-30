5 New Products To Improve Your General Well-Being

Tribute to women |

Anmol Kakad is back with another beautiful collection named ‘Kafilla,’ ‘The Woman of the Desert,’. This collection features a range of stunning and thoughtfully crafted garments that will leave fashion enthusiasts and literature aficionados alike in awe. Each piece in the collection tells a story, mirroring the themes and motifs of the novel. The colour palette for this collection draws from the desert landscape, featuring earthy hues like sandstone, terracotta, and camel brown, along with celestial blacks and deep purples to represent the night sky. The designs are for every size, shape, and skin colour.

Where to buy: anmolkakad.com

Price: Rs 7500 onwards

Healthcare with Love and Wellness

Miduty aspires to be a one-stop shop for self-care items and supplements for individuals, families, and children. Activated Coconut Charcoal, Organic Plant-Based Collagen, Vitamin E, and Liposomal Vitamin C are the four new items that have been launched. Our bodies lose 1% of their natural collagen per year beyond the age of 30, but we can increase it by using various organic plants. Miduty's organic plant-based collagen is effective in restoring your attractiveness because it contains nutrients and herbs that enhance blood flow, improve skin barrier function, and prevent skin pigmentation.

Where to buy: miduty.in

Price: Rs 899 onwards

All about aroma

The Rosemoore Scented Reed Diffuser and Potpourri is ideal for creating a pleasant ambiance in your living room or a peaceful aura in your bathroom. Try the White Jasmine-scented Rosemoore Scented Reed Diffuser. This set comes with a 200-ml bottle of refill oil, enabling you to fill your area with the alluring scent for an extended period of time. Another one is that you can try this Potpourri White Tea Fragrance, which is another option. It comes in an elegant case and makes an excellent souvenir. We can suggest you try their potpourri, as it smells good for a longer period of time.

Where to buy: rosemoore.co.in

Price: Rs 790 onwards

Eyebrow talks

Skin Story seeks to reinvent beauty by making it accessible to all while honoring everyone's uniqueness. If you want to regrow and attain bigger brows, then you can add Growth Lash and Brow Serum to your cosmetic regimen. Your lashes and brows will be moisturized and protected by the serum's antioxidant-rich botanicals, conditioners, and amino acids. It contains peptides, biotin, and extracts from peach leaves that, when taken together, help nourish and thicken lash and brow hair while avoiding brittleness.

Where to buy: skinstory.co

Price: Rs 4050 onwards

Good Sleep

Tynor'ssuperior memory foam pillows are meticulously made to help you refresh while sleeping. The pillows improve the quality of life for their customers by providing the best neck support and relaxation of the muscles. The pillows are made with people's sleep habits and demands in mind. Elite Ortho Memory Pillow (Soft and Firm), Elite Ortho Contoured Memory Pillow (Soft and Firm), Elite Anatomic Memory Pillow, Elite Pregnancy Memory Pillow, and Elite Ortho Memory Child Pillow are their five variations. You can choose any, depending on your requirements.

Where to buy: Leading e-commerce sites

Price: Rs 984 onwards

