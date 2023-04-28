4 tips to keep your cats cool in the summer

The temperatures appear to be rising every day, which is as uncomfortable for our pets as it is for us. Pet parents must understand that cats feel this season far more intensely than we do. Your cat may experience serious health problems as a result of the intense heat. Here’s you can keep indoor cats cool in hot weather with an important care guide.

Hydrate: Heatstroke, dehydration, and shock are all too common in our environment for cats. But what’s good? They are readily avoidable. Consider water to be your cat’s Holy Grail of hydration. In addition to keeping them hydrated, it is crucial for their digestion and blood flow. Never give milk to your cat since they may be lactose intolerant. Keep in mind that each cat has specific hydration needs. When adding water to their diet, keep in mind that characteristics like weight, age, and breed all matter a lot.

Create chill zones: When you’re at home, close your windows and drapes to keep your cat in the shade and out of the sun. Keep the AC on at a moderate temperature or install standing fans in the corner of the room, safely away from where your cat often likes to relax, to ensure that there is always some sort of ventilation. Purchase high-quality, cozy mats if you don’t want your cat to be stepping on the scorching floor all the time.

Nutritious diet: It’s important to understand your cat’s finicky appetite. Your cat needs a healthy, balanced diet to enhance its immunity and relieve any discomfort. Watch your cat’s behaviour and feed him/her when the weather is cooler. Wet cat food that is nutrient-rich has a very high water content. Adding water, meat, or kibble to dry cat food also produces a tasty dinner. Watermelons are a delight that can be enjoyed in moderation.

Grooming routine: There are a few things you should keep in mind when grooming your cat at home during the summer. If your cat has long hair, it’s important to use a cat comb to remove the knots in their fur while it’s cooler outside. You can inspect for fleas and ticks while it removes extra fur that has shed. So it is important to have a proper grooming routine.

