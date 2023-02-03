3 tips by Meera Gandhi on rebuilding

1.Build it better: When you rebuild, build it better and with greater awareness

2. Build with gusto: Let your passion for your project show in every act

3. Forgo attachment: Do not be attached to the fruits of your labour, just build it in the very best way that you can, and in the present moment!

Nothing is permanent. Instead of fearing this basic truth of the universe, we must embrace it. We have to come to terms with the fact that everything we build will soon need to be rebuilt, especially if it still serves our purpose. This is not a setback but an opportunity to build better!

I decided to sell my NYC townhouse in 2019, and so, I started renovating my home upstate. Unsure of whether this was the right thing to do, I nonetheless proceeded to renovate my upstate house to the best of my ability —with great attention to function as well as form. As I went about rebuilding my new space with great care I realized that I was not just rebuilding, but I was rebuilding better. Now, when I am in these new spaces —full of light and positive energy, and curated to fit my family life in its current state—I feel marvellous. Hence, I say, when you rebuild, rebuild with gusto!

The above is an example of material rebuilding but, of course, we need to constantly rebuild on so many levels. Physically, mentally, emotionally and materially! All of these do not occur at the same time in one’s life—though at times, they might.

Think of rebuilding like the waves of the ocean. They rise high, only to break down and rise even higher. Then they become soft and calm. Through it all, they keep advancing and never stray from their mission. We have so much to learn from the waves!

After raising my three children in India, in 2021 I realized that they were grown up and it was time to let go. While letting go is hard for any parent, I realized I could continue building my fragrance brand, a project I started fifteen years ago. The idea of rebuilding has become exciting and I am passionate about it. Getting the Giving line of products into the market and sharing them meant that I had poured my heart and soul into something I had once worked hard on and now it is time to do so again! Therefore, rebuilding is the most exciting and fundamental part of life!

(Excerpts from 3 TIPS: The Essentials for Peace, Joy and Success by Meera Gandhi)

