3 Tips By Meera Gandhi On How To Rise Above A Current Situation

Find your way out: Even if you think you are at rock bottom, remember there is always a way out.

There’s always a solution: For every problem, there is definitely a solution. This is the yin and the yang. It is the way that the world works; it’s as simple as that!

Visualize the solution: If you can visualize a solution, you can find it.

Everyone gets stuck in a rut at times. The important thing is to know how to climb out of it. I have dealt with several difficult situations in my life, but probably none were as difficult as the year 2016, when all should have been smooth sailing. On paper, it all seemed well. My divorce was behind me and my children were doing well. I was living in my townhouse on Park Avenue in New York City. The Giving Back Foundation’s work was more meaningful than ever, and a number of magazines, newspapers and editors from around the world were reaching out and calling at the office to feature me in their editorials. It was gratifying and validating.

However, my soul was not at peace. I was doing too many things and was being pulled in too many directions. I was travelling too much, attending too many events and it was all making me feel dizzy, exhausted and unclear.

Read Also 3 Tips By Meera Gandhi On How To Be Mindful About Other People In Our Life

One evening, I lay down to sleep, and the next morning, I did not want to get out of bed. The thought of another busy and crazy day had started to make me feel like my life was not truly focused on what should make me happy. I sat down and began to ask myself: What do I really want to do in life?

Just then, a close friend called and said he wanted me to host a Diwali party at my townhouse; Sadhguru would come too and deliver a talk there. I invited one hundred and twenty of my dear friends and that evening, I received my answer. During the talk, Sadhguru said thoughts are energy fields. Think about what makes you joyful, and then, proceed to accomplish your goal. But clarity is essential. I started meditating, calming down, and ended up producing, scripting, and airing calming information in the form of an entire season of television—thirteen episodes with the B4U TV—addressing topics such as peace, joyfulness and happiness. That was the beginning of understanding who I truly was, and possibly what my true mission in life was about.

My takeaway was that no matter how much despair we feel, the answer to the problem is always available to us. We must seek it with patience and conviction, reminding ourselves that no matter what, things will be all right if we conduct ourselves in the correct manner. There are multiple solutions to every problem.