3 Tips By Meera Gandhi On How To Deal With Problems In Our Life

There are all kinds of problems in life. Some more serious, some less so. The fact of the matter is that if it disturbs our life on any level, then it is a problem.

I have ups and downs when I regard my weight. Sometimes, during my weight swings, I end up gaining thirty pounds, which causes me great distress. The distress makes me think negative thoughts, such as, how did I stray so far and gain so much weight, was I not thinking straight? I have to learn to always be present. How am I making these poor lifestyle choices?

So the thoughts go round and round, all in a downward spiral. Then I calm down and deal with the problem the way I deal with all problems in my life. I break it down. How serious is it? What do I need to do to fix it, and how long will it take? Already the problem starts to feel less weighty. Hate to use a pun, but it fitted so well here. Can you blame me?

Moving along, in the case of my weight I think—okay, to fix it, I need to focus. I need to eat right, make plenty of time for fresh air, exercise and sleep early. Worry makes me gain weight. So sometimes I just need to take a break. I plan, work hard, clear out my calendar, and find a place where I can go on a retreat. Then, I just go there and focus on meditation and exercise, eating light, or just juicing for ten to fifteen days.

While cleansing my body, I make active efforts to cleanse and purify my thoughts, and make additional plans to change and simplify my life and sustain a sensible eating plan until I reach my desired weight. Yoga, walking and meditation are my route, and they work well for me—helping me to be in shape and reach the right space of mind.

One such quest brought me to Amansala in Tulum, Mexico, for three weeks. The time I spent there, living in a beach shack, has been my happiest time on this planet. I came to lose weight, which was happening anyway, but the opportunity to look at the waves, from morning to night, and to feel the water and hear the sounds continually quickly brought my body and mind back into balance with the universe.

The sunsets in Tulum are as stunning as the sunrises; the stars at night are endless! In the process of wanting to fix my weight, my journey led me to a spiritual haven first discovered by the Mayans about eight hundred years ago—where in the Roc Bay they set up a civilisation that enjoyed beautiful weather, and had a bay that was safe for trade and safe from storms. The good weather, it is said, is due to frequent rain showers.

It was a tonic for the mind and the body. While dealing with one problem—my weight—I have dealt with so many interconnected problems. Taking on less, learning how to say no to some things, maintaining distance from people who don’t serve a higher purpose in life, and lastly, being true to ourselves are the cornerstones to follow. Staying true to ourselves usually takes care of many of our problems!

