3 tips by Meera Gandhi for personal growth

1. We are growing Constantly: Even when we think we are not, remember, we are definitely growing every second of our lives. It’s simply how the universe works.

2. Consider the acorn: Think of yourself as an acorn; when the seed germinates, it grows into a hundred-foot-tall oak tree.

3. Let your goals grow: Goals that you set for yourself should be thought of as acorn seeds. When they germinate, they will produce the results you desire.

These thoughts were generated as I sat in Ledgewood, my upstate home that formerly was the estate of John Huyler. John was in the chocolate and confectionery business. Milton Hershey worked for John, and he frequently visited him at Ledgewood before he started the Hershey’s brand. I was looking out at the 450-year-old oak trees that had probably seen seven generations of people come and go. As I watched these trees, I understood the metaphor of the acorn and the oak. Each of these tall trees started out as tiny acorns. Seeing them inspired me to pursue my passion with even greater gusto and hope.

I had been working on an exquisite French fragrance line for over a decade now. Fully tweaked with wonderful packaging, this is a product I believe in with all my heart and soul. I trust it so much that I have stopped buying other candles for my home, and I use only the Giving candles. I feel that the Giving candle is a unique and high quality product that is made with love and consciousness. The notes of rosemary, chamomile and basil, and that of jasmine, patchouli and rose, are just so perfect and clean!

I had recently partnered with a renowned fragrance laboratory and a noted international perfume packager. Together, we moved forward swiftly, carefully incorporating my ideas and values—things like the seven chakras that exist in each one of us, as well as the colour purple, symbolizing the high vibrational energy of both our intellect and intuition—into the packaging. Finally, the sign that guides me on my way forward—the rainbow—was also added. The rainbow represents that varied people are needed to make the world a wholesome place.

There are waves drawn on the products. These depict the ups and downs of life, situations we must be ready to face. Equilibrium is what the universe is moving towards, and so must we! This is my personal growth and story, and I am committed to taking this fragrance line further.

(Excerpts from 3 TIPS: The Essentials for Peace, Joy and Success by Meera Gandhi)

