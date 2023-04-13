3 tips by Meera Gandhi for finding happiness

Look within: We must look within ourselves to find positive feedback. This is our confidence.

Accept your situation: Find your personal happiness through a sense of gratitude, humility and self-acceptance.

Be thankful: Say a short prayer every night. It seals our day and connects us with the universe.

To some, happiness is the goal. To others, it is the journey. Throughout life, I have seen that if we think too much about what people say and do, then we can never be happy. This is because we are responsible for our own happiness.

I say this very often. Life does not come with a user manual that tells you ‘how’ to live life or ‘what to do’ in situations that are unclear. However, there is a sort of ‘user manual’ we are all born with. This is our conscience that we have to keep sharp by constantly making sure we use it to guide us. Through it, we do the best for ourselves and for others. That is the best part of our conscience. It’s connected purely to the universe, so it is a win-win situation when we make decisions in good conscience. We tend to hurt ourselves and others less, and it’s the simple secret to living a truly happy life!

We are taught to make ‘intellectual’ decisions, which might be directed towards material success or one-upping others, but the best decisions are those we take to enhance human conditions on the planet—ours and everyone else’s, or at least, of the people we are in direct contact with!

So, looking within, living with gratitude and voicing that gratitude through prayer every night is our simple path to great happiness!

(Excerpts from 3 TIPS: The Essentials for Peace, Joy and Success by Meera Gandhi)

