3 tips by Meera Gandhi for using our uniqueness

We know we are created unique. From our DNA to our fingerprints, to our irises, to almost every facet of our being—we are unique. Isn’t that one of the most wonderful gifts life has given to us? We must celebrate our uniqueness and enjoy it!

I am working on my fragrance line and I believe it is truly unique. It expresses all the fragrance notes I love, mixed with herbs and flowers. It is an exquisite scent that took me ten years to create.

Now that we are in the packaging stage, I am often told in meetings that there is a ‘certain way’ things have been done in the fragrance industry and I must follow that route—whether that is the amount of juice in the product to the number of products in my trademarked line or the margins and the colouring.

I stop and say that it’s okay. If this route has not been taken before, I don’t mind. I want to try new and unique ways of accomplishing things with a value system that is clearly aligned with mine. My fragrance has to be unique; it has to stand for my values and my idea of perfection. It has to be uniquely a Meera Gandhi product. In my view everyone will be happy to enjoy such a product, and its many proceeds will return to the Giving Back Foundation for its many humanitarian projects around the world!

So when we aim to accomplish something extraordinary, we just have to believe in our uniqueness and trust that everything will fall into place. I am just beginning to learn this.

(Excerpts from 3 TIPS: The Essentials for Peace, Joy and Success by Meera Gandhi)

