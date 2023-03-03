3 tips by Meera Gandhi to bring love and keep love in a relationship

1. Let things pass: Forgive and forget small things, even if they have hurt you momentarily.

2. Love without expectations: Love un-conditionally and love without expecting anything in return.

3. Take a walk in nature: Try to take a walk with a person you love. The stability of nature cements the bonds of love.

The primary reason people are hurt when they are in love is that they expect the other person to be just like them. Love is a powerful connector and once in love, two people begin to vibrate on a similar frequency; they even begin to think similar thoughts as they share unique life experiences together.

The problems start with expectations. Each expects the other to be able to think their thoughts and feel all their feelings. These expectations become too much, and soon the love begins to wane.

Love is something that changes our body’s chemical composition. One has to enjoy the moment, and the flurry of the serotonin flowing through the body. You need not worry about tomorrow or what will happen! The beauty of love is that it works only as long as it generates the chemicals necessary for both parties. When it doesn’t do so, other wonderful things can be accomplished together.

However, wanting love to remain static is not realistic and this expectation sets people up for sadness unnecessarily. I think forgiveness, walking together in nature and no expectations are the three pillars that can keep love alive!

(Excerpts from 3 TIPS: The Essentials for Peace, Joy and Success by Meera Gandhi)