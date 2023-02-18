3 tips by Meera Gandhi on abundance

1. Think about abundance: Know that there is enough on the planet for everyone. In other words, think abundance!

2. Foster clarity of purpose: Focus on what you really need from life, then proceed with clarity of purpose.

3. Attract abundance: Being determined, happy and fearless will invite all kinds of abundance into your life.

Abundance is more like a mindset—rather than a state of being. It is the feeling of confidence in the generosity of the universe, and the knowledge that what you already have is plenty.

In 1986, when we moved to the US as newly-weds, I had no idea of how we were going to live. We were students and our parents had provided us the opportunity and the means to study in the US. But beyond our two suitcases with old textbooks (that we threw away) and some clothes, we had no idea how our life in the US would pan out.

But we were studying hard, laughing a lot and living frugally. Without any doubt in my head, I knew we would be fine. I was pregnant with our first child, Kiran, and was acing every class in business school. I would fall asleep happy and fulfilled, like I had no worries in the world. Vikram, my husband, had started to be quite inattentive, but even that did not worry me too much. I knew who I was and had a sense that the universe was abundant. And so, it turned out to be that way.

Kiran, our beautiful first child, was born and I felt abundantly blessed and joyful as my mother and I took her out to various places in Boston in between classes and breast-feeds. I soon got a job at Macy’s as a buyer in the men’s department. I was to buy denim for 127 stores. Vikram got a job on Wall Street with Morgan Stanley. Wall Street was on a roll, which I did not really even know then. But life provided abundance because I believed, and somewhat unbeknownst to me, Vikram was focusing on financial success for all of us with his persistent and diligent hard work.

(Excerpts from 3 TIPS: The Essentials for Peace, Joy and Success by Meera Gandhi)