Ashtottara Shatanamavali of Lord Ganesha: 108 names of Ganpati with mantra

Lord Ganesha is considered the most powerful of all gods and goddesses. He has ascribed many title sand epithets. He is also known as the Lord of Beginnings and Remover of Obstacles. He is worshipped on many religious and secular occasions, especially at the beginning of ventures such as buying a vehicle or starting a venture. He is depicted as a pot-bellied with four arms and an elephant head, riding on a mouse. There are 108 names of Lord Ganesha, which are collectively known as Ashtottara Shatanamavali of Lord Ganesha.