Zomato: 'You're invited...', to enjoy VicKat's wedding?

Zomato seems excited for the VicKat wedding but probably is not so happy to see its customers uninvited in the grand celebration. To please its consumer base of foodies, Zomato not only picked a delicacy from the VicKat wedding recently, but also sent them a text that read, 'You're invited...to bless a couple...'

What strategic timing to push such a message to the customers! With just few more hours to go for the big fat VicKat wedding, Zomato shared a message that amazed its customers at first as they were told of being invited to bless a couple.

Really? Yes, Zomato invited its foodie cum VicKat fans to enjoy yummy food through the app.

The notification that poped up several mobile screens by the company read in bold, 'You're invited'. 'To our app! Join us to bless a couple of dihes by ordering them! the message by Zomato further read.

Few days back, soon after the menu of the grand VicKat wedding was released, Zomato planned to quick pick some delicious dishes from there and serve it to its foodie customers. They reminded their app users to try some chole nature, which was a part of VicKat wedding's grand menu.

Published on: Thursday, December 09, 2021, 01:09 PM IST