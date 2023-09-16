 'Haiwan Hai Ye Aadmi': DCW Chief Swati Maliwal Reacts To Delhi Man Raping Stray Dog At Subhash Nagar Since 2019
Slamming the horrific incident and learning about the accused Pawan Malhotra's repeated misconduct towards the animal, she questioned whether he was a man or a beast: "Ye haiwan hai ya aadmi?"

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Saturday, September 16, 2023, 03:52 PM IST
article-image

The Delhi Commission for Women (DCW) Chairperson Swati Maliwal on Saturday reacted to the shocking news from the national capital where a middle-aged man was caught on camera raping a female stray dog. Slamming the horrific incident involving beastiality and learning about accused Pawan Malhotra's repeated misconduct towards the animal, she said: "Kaisa haiwan hai ye aadmi (What kind of beast is this man)." Check post

article-image

Malhotra exposed in viral video; FIR lodged

A video of a man having s*x with a female dog in his warehouse surfaced online and went viral, exposing the man and a case of animal cruelty. It was reported that the man, who ran a real estate business and was formerly associated with a welfare organisation, sexually assaulted stray dogs multiple times since 2019.

On receiving information from whistleblowers in Subhash Nagar (who managed to film the shocking incident on camera), animal welfare activists reached out to the Rajouri Garden police station and filed an FIR against the accused. The case was registered under section 377 IPC (Unnatural sex) and the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act 1960.

In the FIR accessed by FPJ, the complainant reflected on the crime and asked authorities to take immediate action against Malhotra. Pointing out that he was a repeat offender, she told the police that "if overlooked, the man can be capable of committing hideous atrocities against women too."

article-image

