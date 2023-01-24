Would you sip the 'Ajji Approved Filter Coffee' starting at ₹ 290? Starbucks Bengaluru's menu goes viral |

Who makes the best coffee at your house? If you trust your grandma to enjoy the authentic sip of the hot beverage, Starbucks has caught you right there. The popular coffeehouse brand has gone viral for their Bengaluru menu that has 'Ajji Approved Filter Coffee' priced at ₹ 290.

Would you sip the 'Ajji Approved Filter Coffee' or prefer to have it from your own kitchen? "Dear Strbucks, there's literally no ajji in god's green earth who'll approve a filter coffee for 290rs +taxes (sic)," wrote a netizen while sharing the case on Twitter.

Check tweet:

Dear Strbucks, there's literally no ajji in god's green earth who'll approve a filter coffee for 290rs +taxes. 🙏🏻 pic.twitter.com/JtPIhakJdq — Adithya Venkatesan (@adadithya) January 23, 2023

Since being shared, the tweet has attracted over 20, 000 likes. The internet suggested the price to be expensive and said, "Literally! They are too much!" "My ajji still thinks that ₹20 is too expensive when I can have at her house for free. She'd go berserk if she hears it cost ₹290+ tax at Starbucks and remove me from her will," wrote another user.

Check some more reactions:

