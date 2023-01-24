e-Paper Get App
HomeViralWould you sip the 'Ajji Approved Filter Coffee' starting at ₹ 290? Starbucks Bengaluru's menu goes viral

Would you sip the 'Ajji Approved Filter Coffee' starting at ₹ 290? Starbucks Bengaluru's menu goes viral

The internet is not sure whether any elderly 'ajji' would be approving the highly-priced filter coffee

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Tuesday, January 24, 2023, 11:49 AM IST
article-image
Would you sip the 'Ajji Approved Filter Coffee' starting at ₹ 290? Starbucks Bengaluru's menu goes viral |
Follow us on

Who makes the best coffee at your house? If you trust your grandma to enjoy the authentic sip of the hot beverage, Starbucks has caught you right there. The popular coffeehouse brand has gone viral for their Bengaluru menu that has 'Ajji Approved Filter Coffee' priced at ₹ 290.

Would you sip the 'Ajji Approved Filter Coffee' or prefer to have it from your own kitchen? "Dear Strbucks, there's literally no ajji in god's green earth who'll approve a filter coffee for 290rs +taxes (sic)," wrote a netizen while sharing the case on Twitter.

Check tweet:

Read Also
Mumbai: Aroma, ambience and the aha sip! India's first-ever Starbucks Reserve Store to complete a...
article-image

Since being shared, the tweet has attracted over 20, 000 likes. The internet suggested the price to be expensive and said, "Literally! They are too much!" "My ajji still thinks that ₹20 is too expensive when I can have at her house for free. She'd go berserk if she hears it cost ₹290+ tax at Starbucks and remove me from her will," wrote another user.

Check some more reactions:

Read Also
Shocking! Can you get an impressive coffee with 'latte art' via parcel? Check this viral video to...
article-image

(If you have a story in and around Mumbai, you have our ears, be a citizen journalist and send us your story here. )

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here.  To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

RECENT STORIES

Viral Video: Woman dressed as Manjulika (Chandramukhi) scares passengers in Delhi metro and grabs a...

Viral Video: Woman dressed as Manjulika (Chandramukhi) scares passengers in Delhi metro and grabs a...

Would you sip the 'Ajji Approved Filter Coffee' starting at ₹ 290? Starbucks Bengaluru's menu goes...

Would you sip the 'Ajji Approved Filter Coffee' starting at ₹ 290? Starbucks Bengaluru's menu goes...

WATCH: YouTuber 'Teddy Godfather' arrested after his video of dancing on railway tracks in bear...

WATCH: YouTuber 'Teddy Godfather' arrested after his video of dancing on railway tracks in bear...

Uttar Pradesh: Drunk constable seen lying on roadside in Kanpur; WATCH

Uttar Pradesh: Drunk constable seen lying on roadside in Kanpur; WATCH

Lucknow viral video! After bike, couple indulges in PDA through car's sunroof at Lohia Path (Watch)

Lucknow viral video! After bike, couple indulges in PDA through car's sunroof at Lohia Path (Watch)