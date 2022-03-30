Shocking! Can you get an impressive coffee with 'latte art' via parcel? Check this viral video to know

Hey, coffee lovers! Ever ordered your espresso or a cappuccino home? Not sure what had been your experience over the latte art in that case!

In a recent video, went viral on social media, we can see a cafe soulfully preparing the hot beverage with the creamy texture over it. Once the latte artist craves it well and passes the cup to the service person, probably a food delivery partner, what happens then ceased time for a moment.

Oh, that weird? Yes, much to surprise and shock viewers. As soon as the coffee with latte got picked by the delivery partner, he poured it all into a plastic cover. The act left everyone around stunned and ponder over the efforts of the chef who garnish the drink with love.

Several netizens took to share the video on Twitter, one of them hilariously captioned it to a relatable scenario, "When you send a long, personalised birthday paragraph to someone and they reply with..."

Take a look at the video, right here:

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Wednesday, March 30, 2022, 11:13 AM IST