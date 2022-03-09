Who is 'Satoshi Nakamoto'? Elon Musk posts a cryptic tweet about the hoarder

Tesla CEO Elon Musk is known for his witty and weird say on the latest happenings. The billionaire industrialist has a strong social media presence and is often seen connecting with his followers through hilarious memes and comments.

In his recent tweet, he shared the logos of a few telecommunications companies to form a cryptic text. The words circled from the logo letters of Samsung, Toshiba, Nakamichi and Motorola, hinted to read, "Satoshi Nakamoto". However, what does the text mean?

To the unversed, the name is referred to the presumed pseudonymous person or persons who developed bitcoin, authored the bitcoin white paper, and created and deployed bitcoin's original reference implementation, and also devised the first blockchain database.

In the past, Elon Musk made to the headlines for being guessed by people to be the "Satoshi Nakamoto". Later he had clarified via tweets that he is not the one behind the origin of cryptocurrencies.

Published on: Wednesday, March 09, 2022, 03:56 PM IST