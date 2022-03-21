What's vodka bottle doing amidst puja items? Check here

Indian homes very often believe in 'reuse' principle, similar to which was done by this desi mom. However, the woman took to use a bizarre re-store option, for which she is now going viral.

In the image shared on Twitter by her son Sagar, it is evident that the mother filled in puja oil in a container that previously had vodka. The bottle was branded to clearly read, 'Absolut vodka', yet was filled in with not liquor but divine oil to light the lamp.

“In a pooja attended by a dozen family members, my Mother made sure I am embarassed thoroughly,” Sagar said in the tweet attaching the now viral image, later she added in the comments section that his mother is aware of his “habits”.

