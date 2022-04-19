What's 'Purple Idly'? Check here to prepare, know internet's reaction

Bizarre food alert, just for the look and colour. The well served south Indian cuisine, which is an ideal breakfast for many, has got a purple version to it.

Wait, what? Not just that, the delicacy is surprisingly being loved by most netizens, and seems easy to prepare.

According to the nutritionist identified as Jonna Priyanka, who shared the video on Instagram via @jonnas_kitchen, here's the recipe to the colorful dish:

Recipe for idly batter

1 cup urad dal soaked for 6hrs and grinded into smooth batter

2 cups idly rava washed and soaked 1hr before grinding urad dal

Mix both with hands and ferment overnight

Next day ready to make idly

Grind purple cabbage into smooth paste and mix with idly batter along with salt

Pour in idly trays and steam for 12 mins that's all color full idly ready

For beets chutney

Heat a pan add in 1tsp oil add in chopped beets, green chilli, peanut, cumin seeds roast for couple of mins add into blending jar along with salt and inch of tamarind

Grind into chutney

Lastly give tadka and enjoy



"I love making my dishes very colourful, Love the colors on my plate, Especially this purple is my favourite," read the post caption. The clip has gathered over 500K views, 25K likes and several comments on Instagram. "Amazing", "Purple Army vibes", netizens wrote in praise, while some reacted with poker and eww-ish emojis.

Watch video, check some comments:

Published on: Tuesday, April 19, 2022, 11:28 AM IST