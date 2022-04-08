What's 'Chetak Drill'? BSF dismantle and reassemble vehicle within 2 minutes, video from 2021 goes viral again

Old videos keeping resurfacing on the internet for their 'GOLD' content. In such a case, a video of BSF personnel performing 'Chetak Drill', getting witnessed by Minister Amit Shah and BSF DG Pankaj Kumar Singh on Raising Day Parade 2021 has resurfaced on the internet.

What is 'Chetak Drill'? To the unversed, it is an iconic part of the BSF Raising Day Parade where bravehearts ride to centre of the stage later displaying her quickness over removing and fixing their vehicle. The act aims to train them for tough times.

The drill begins with about eight Jawans in the Maruti Gypsy riding to the centre stage, then dismantling the parts of the four-wheeler one by one. The bonnet happens to be first one to be takenoff, followed by unscrewing the engine, removing the doors and other chassis components. In the end, the wheels are removed to completely clear out the traces of the vehicle. With the clock ticking within two minutes, the team brings back in the Gypsy back in shape and functionality.

The video that's viral again comes from the occasion of the 57th BSF Raising Day Parade, i.e December 1 last year. This BSF Raising Day Parade was held in Jaisalmer, Rajasthan and was attended by Union Home Minister Amit Shah and BSF DG Pankaj Kumar Singh.

Published on: Friday, April 08, 2022, 01:45 PM IST