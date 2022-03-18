WFH isn't easy! Pet dog did THIS to man during his video call

Ever since the pandemic broke out, some people who adopted the Work From Home pattern have been teased and tickled over ease and comfort. However, it has hardships too.

Remember those videos which went for their silly reactions or candid moments or the video call, such as 'Shweta's gossip' and a man getting kissed by wife over live session... In a recent case of a man on WFH lifestyle, his pet dog bounced over him amidst a video conference. The clicks of the incident, have gone viral, wherein we can see the huge doggo standing over the chair of the man alongside distracting him from viewing the laptop.

The pet dog has been identified as Odin, and its human being 53 year old Andrew Stallwood. The moment was caught on camera by Andrew's stepdaughter Laurenjade Ashton.

See pictures, right here:

Published on: Friday, March 18, 2022, 01:07 PM IST