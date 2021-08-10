Watch: Viral video of glass-floor in Sao Paulo's tallest building leaves netizens speechless

While the world continues to struggle with a pandemic and Mondays, some seem to be reaching heights- literally.
On Monday, a woman, Nicole Smith-Ludvik, stood at the top of Burj Khalifa, the tallest building in the world, for an advertisement of Emirates Airline. When people questioned the credibility of the video, the airline released a behind-the-scenes video of the commercial and confirmed that Smith-Ludvik indeed stood at the top of Burj Khalifa for the advertisement.
In a similar piece of news today, the Mirante do Vale, Sao Paulo's tallest building, has opened a glass-floor lookout. Tourists can go to the building's 42nd floor and stand on the glass floor to put their fear of heights to the test.
A video of a woman walking on the glass floor of the Mirante do Vale went viral earning shocked gasps from Twitterati.
Responding shockedly to the video, one person wrote, "Jesus I can't even watch the video." Another Twitter user wrote, "Never doing anything this mad."
What do you think about glass floor? Want to visit?
(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)