Watch: Viral video of glass-floor in Sao Paulo's tallest building leaves netizens speechless

While the world continues to struggle with a pandemic and Mondays, some seem to be reaching heights- literally.

On Monday, a woman, Nicole Smith-Ludvik, stood at the top of Burj Khalifa, the tallest building in the world, for an advertisement of Emirates Airline. When people questioned the credibility of the video, the airline released a behind-the-scenes video of the commercial and confirmed that Smith-Ludvik indeed stood at the top of Burj Khalifa for the advertisement.