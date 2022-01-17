Watch video: Yemen child kisses photos of his three late brothers; netizens left in tears

We are all aware of what Yemen is going through, being hit by the troublesome humanitarian crises. According to the UNICEF, Yemen remains one of the largest humanitarian crises in the world, with around 21 million people in need of humanitarian assistance, including more than 11 million children.

Since the conflict escalated in March 2015, the country become a living hell, especially for young children. As per figures by the UNICEF, at least 10,000 children sacrificed lives or maimed since the beginning of the conflict.

A video shared on the internet is sure to leave netizens in tears and full of emotions. In the clip shared by Twitter user @KhaledBeydoun, we can see a child from Yemen kissing the portraits of his three brothers who passed away due to famine and war.

Take a look at the video, right here:

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Since posted few days ago, the short emotional clip has garnered over 60 K views and several comments. "This is too heart-wrenching, too difficult to watch. The next generation is ruined by trauma caused by wars/conflict, refugee crisis, climate change etc. I wonder what this all means for mankind, " wrote a Twitter user.

Advertisement

This is too heart-wrenching, too difficult to watch. The next generation is ruined by trauma caused by wars/conflict, refugee crisis, climate change etc. I wonder what this all means for mankind! — Arzoo Z (@DotsWritingDojo) January 14, 2022

Several netizens were left pained with the helpless state of the little kid, they typed to pray for him after the heart wrenching clip went viral. Take a look at some replies to the video, right here:

This is extremely painful, May Allah help them! 💔 — _stranger__rr (@RudaRabbani) January 15, 2022

Advertisement

This made me cry — Grace Rossi (@GraceRossi8) January 15, 2022

This is so emotional 😭 — الاسمارتي (@jtxjj8pq0) January 15, 2022

Advertisement

sad to see this — Marga Go (@MargaGo7) January 17, 2022

breaks the heart 💔 — pasha (@trooperr89) January 15, 2022

It's sad......... — shani Je (@1shaniJe) January 14, 2022

Awww this is heartbreaking 💔 😢 — Parveen بروين (@ParveenAliPhoto) January 14, 2022

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Monday, January 17, 2022, 05:37 PM IST