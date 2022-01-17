e-Paper Get App

Updated on: Monday, January 17, 2022, 05:37 PM IST

Watch video: Yemen child kisses photos of his three late brothers; netizens left in tears

Authors
Swarna Srikanth
Twitter @KhaledBeydoun

We are all aware of what Yemen is going through, being hit by the troublesome humanitarian crises. According to the UNICEF, Yemen remains one of the largest humanitarian crises in the world, with around 21 million people in need of humanitarian assistance, including more than 11 million children.

Since the conflict escalated in March 2015, the country become a living hell, especially for young children. As per figures by the UNICEF, at least 10,000 children sacrificed lives or maimed since the beginning of the conflict.

A video shared on the internet is sure to leave netizens in tears and full of emotions. In the clip shared by Twitter user @KhaledBeydoun, we can see a child from Yemen kissing the portraits of his three brothers who passed away due to famine and war.

Take a look at the video, right here:

Since posted few days ago, the short emotional clip has garnered over 60 K views and several comments. "This is too heart-wrenching, too difficult to watch. The next generation is ruined by trauma caused by wars/conflict, refugee crisis, climate change etc. I wonder what this all means for mankind, " wrote a Twitter user.

Several netizens were left pained with the helpless state of the little kid, they typed to pray for him after the heart wrenching clip went viral. Take a look at some replies to the video, right here:

Published on: Monday, January 17, 2022, 05:37 PM IST
