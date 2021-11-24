Watch Video: Saudi-led airstrike destroys factory in Yemen's capital

Sanaa: The Saudi-led coalition bombarded a factory in the Yemen's capital Sanaa, the Houthi militia has claimed.
Watch Video Here:
#صنعاء..— ساعة الصفر (@zero_hour2020) November 23, 2021
غارات جوية على حي الاعناب السكني.. pic.twitter.com/7Lwb1ST6Sa
The factory for producing plastic materials is near a major hospital and around 2 km south of Houthi-controlled Sanaa International airport, reports Xinhua news agency.
"The factory is owned by a Syrian citizen," the militia-run al-Masirah TV reported on Tuesday night without providing further details.
Meanwhile, the Saudi-led coalition said in a statement that the airstrike destroyed a major target, where the Houthi militia used to store ballistic missiles in Sanaa's Dhahban neighbourhood.
According to Sanaa residents, a series of powerful explosions were heard and a big fire was seen miles away from the targeted site.
The airstrike came hours after the Al-Arabiya TV reported that the coalition intercepted a bomb-laden drone aimed at Saudi Arabia's Najran International airport.
The Iran-backed Houthi militia has recently intensified cross-border missile and drone attacks.
In February, the rebel group began a major offensive against the Saudi-backed Yemeni government army to capture the oil-rich province of Marib.
ALSO READYemen's Houthi militia claim launching 14 bomb-laden drones attacking airports and Aramco oil...
(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)