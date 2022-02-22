Watch video: Virender Sehwag tries Hulk Smash filter on Instagram

Imagine that your close friend rushes to confide in you, but pauses for a while and changes in mind. The secret which you were to be told, is no longer revealed to you. The built in concern and curiosity seems to gush out and go clueless. Sure that this state of being is relatable!

Former Indian cricketer Virender Sehwag was spot on social media for his way of expressing the 'ugh' moment via an Instagram filter. Using the Hulk Smash filter in an Instagram reel, he captioned a post that read, "When someone wants to share some secret with you and suddenly says ‘ Chalo jaane do” - #hulk"

Watch the video, right here:

To the not so Hollywood buffs, Hulk is a fictional superhero appearing in American comic books published by Marvel Comics. The character is portrayed as a large green humanoid warrior with extraordinary powers and great invulnerability, along the strength to grow more potent in anger.

Addressing the scenario of secrets staying unrevealed, Sehwag reacted with this Hulk filter to grow greatly green in anger. Since posted two days ago, the video has gathered over 1.9 Million views, 197 K likes and several comments.

Published on: Tuesday, February 22, 2022, 11:11 AM IST