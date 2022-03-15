Watch video: Turtle saves fish from dying off, pulls it back to waters

A video of a dying fish regaining its life is doing rounds on the internet. The clip shared by @discover.animal shows a turtle underneath waters trying to tickle a fish that's on a rock off-water.

Not sure whether it was an act of kindness or a mere attempt by the turtle to make the pisces its food - but the incident took to save the life of the fish, by bringing it to waters. Later, the fish happily swan into its homely aqua.

"Thanks for the help, " read the post caption. Since shared on Instagram few days ago, the clip has gone viral with over 800K views, 44K likes and many comments. Watch the video, right here:

Published on: Tuesday, March 15, 2022, 06:43 PM IST